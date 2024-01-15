Amid economic sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov have confirmed that the nationwide school renovation and construction program is progressing as planned. This ambitious initiative seeks to revamp 1,500 school buildings annually, with an overarching target of 7,300 schools.

Addressing Shifts and Infrastructural Upgrades

In a bid to streamline education, efforts are being made to eliminate the third shift in schools and reduce dependence on the second shift. Schools are being equipped with new infrastructure, particularly rural institutions, with the creation of 17,000 Growth Points and 360 Quantoriums. These resources will benefit students across all age groups, including elementary pupils.

Teacher Training and Subject Specialization

During the discussion, Putin highlighted concerns about the dwindling number of teachers in pivotal subjects such as maths, physics, and computer science. In response, Kravtsov underscored the increase in Russian language teachers and the growth in popularity of teacher training programs. Teacher education now ranks as the second most popular specialty, with over 50,000 students gaining hands-on experience in schools.

Enhancing Teacher Training Institutes

In addition to boosting the teacher count, the government has undertaken steps to modernize teacher training institutes by providing class supervision payments and state-of-the-art equipment. Special attention is being directed towards teaching and working with children with disabilities, and natural science subjects. Pedagogical classes have been introduced for career guidance, and a novel teacher training program, Beyond the Horizons of the Subject, is set to launch.

Integrating New Regions into Russia's Education System

The Russian government is also striving to amalgamate new regions into the national education system. This includes addressing distorted thinking among senior students caused by the Kiev regime, developing infrastructure, and ensuring the smooth operation of online schools. Measures such as university sessions for senior students, the appointment of education advisors in schools, the provision of hot meals, and security enhancement form part of the integration efforts.

Sister Schools and Infrastructural Developments

Initiatives to promote camaraderie, including the establishment of sister schools and the distribution of general fiction books to schools, are underway. As part of the infrastructural development, school buses are being provided, and facilities are being renovated, with 683 schools already upgraded. The new regions have been included in the national project for total school renovation, aiming for maximum integration within two years.