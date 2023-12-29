en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia’s Massive Aerial Assault on Ukraine: Critical Infrastructure Targeted

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:37 am EST
Russia’s Massive Aerial Assault on Ukraine: Critical Infrastructure Targeted

In the early hours of Friday, Russia unleashed one of its most significant aerial assaults on Ukraine since the conflict ignited, causing at least 12 fatalities and over 70 injuries. This colossal attack, involving approximately 110 missiles, targeted key infrastructure, industrial, and military facilities across Ukraine.

Most Missiles Intercepted, but Damage Extensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the majority of the missiles were intercepted, yet the strikes resulted in power outages in several regions and substantial damage to civilian structures. Among these were a maternity ward, residential edifices, and a shopping center. No casualties were reported from the maternity ward. However, Kyiv’s Military Administration reported that ten individuals were trapped under debris at a damaged warehouse.

The Toll of the Attack

In Dnipropetrovsk, a shopping center, a private home, and a residential building bore the brunt of the attack, culminating in five deaths. Kyiv’s mayor confirmed one fatality at a warehouse, while Odesa reported three deaths and several injuries, including two children, due to missile strikes on residential buildings. Lviv, situated on the border with NATO member Poland, experienced missile impacts on critical infrastructure, and Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia also sustained damage to various facilities.

Call for Increased Support

In the aftermath of the attacks, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba underscored the necessity for augmented support from Kyiv’s allies. The Energy Ministry highlighted power disruptions in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and central Kyiv, following Ukraine’s warnings of potential significant attacks on its energy system. The assault stands as a stark reminder of the volatile and grim reality that Ukraine faces, as it continues to endure one of the most challenging periods in its history.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Escalation in Hostilities: Wave of Russian Missile Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Dismisses Truce Talks Amid Continued Russian Aggression

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Reports 'Record Number' of Russian Missile Strikes: 16 Dead, 97 Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Military Strikes Claim Lives in Ukraine: A Deepening Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambas ...
@International Affairs · 3 mins
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambas ...
heart comment 0
NATO Jets Intercept Russian Military Aircraft Over 300 Times in 2023 as Tensions Linger

By BNN Correspondents

NATO Jets Intercept Russian Military Aircraft Over 300 Times in 2023 as Tensions Linger
Russia Bolsters Military Capabilities in 2023: A Shift in Global Arms Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Bolsters Military Capabilities in 2023: A Shift in Global Arms Dynamics
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
Latest Headlines
World News
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
12 seconds
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
59 seconds
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
2 mins
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
2 mins
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
3 mins
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
3 mins
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
5 mins
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
15 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
20 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
27 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
27 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
29 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
29 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app