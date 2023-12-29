Russia’s Massive Aerial Assault on Ukraine: Critical Infrastructure Targeted

In the early hours of Friday, Russia unleashed one of its most significant aerial assaults on Ukraine since the conflict ignited, causing at least 12 fatalities and over 70 injuries. This colossal attack, involving approximately 110 missiles, targeted key infrastructure, industrial, and military facilities across Ukraine.

Most Missiles Intercepted, but Damage Extensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the majority of the missiles were intercepted, yet the strikes resulted in power outages in several regions and substantial damage to civilian structures. Among these were a maternity ward, residential edifices, and a shopping center. No casualties were reported from the maternity ward. However, Kyiv’s Military Administration reported that ten individuals were trapped under debris at a damaged warehouse.

The Toll of the Attack

In Dnipropetrovsk, a shopping center, a private home, and a residential building bore the brunt of the attack, culminating in five deaths. Kyiv’s mayor confirmed one fatality at a warehouse, while Odesa reported three deaths and several injuries, including two children, due to missile strikes on residential buildings. Lviv, situated on the border with NATO member Poland, experienced missile impacts on critical infrastructure, and Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia also sustained damage to various facilities.

Call for Increased Support

In the aftermath of the attacks, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba underscored the necessity for augmented support from Kyiv’s allies. The Energy Ministry highlighted power disruptions in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and central Kyiv, following Ukraine’s warnings of potential significant attacks on its energy system. The assault stands as a stark reminder of the volatile and grim reality that Ukraine faces, as it continues to endure one of the most challenging periods in its history.