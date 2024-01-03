Russia’s Handicraft Revolution: From Nostalgic Pastime to Modern Art Form

In Russia, the realm of handicrafts, notably modern embroidery and knitting, has evolved from a pastime stereotypically linked with grandmothers to an art form embraced by younger generations. This transformation has not only attracted a diverse group of practitioners, including men but also turned into lucrative endeavors.

The Rising Stars of Russian Handicrafts

Svetlana Panina and Ksenia Gromova are among the trailblazers in this field, having mastered the satin stitch technique and taught it to over 5,000 women. Their prowess has earned them collaborations with esteemed brands like Guerlain. They haven’t stopped at teaching; the duo has also authored a book featuring embroidery ideas inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

Andrei, a former software specialist, has swapped code for yarns, becoming a ‘designitter.’ His book on knitting and his significant social media following are challenging gender stereotypes within the craft. Similarly, Kirill Astakhov has gained social media fame with his toadstool designs.

From Hobby to Business

Natela is an accomplished knitter who has transformed her hobby into a full-time pursuit. With an art background, her luxury knitwear is attracting attention. Polina, previously a police officer, now spearheads a school teaching paper cord weaving. Her successful transition into crafting as a business is an inspiration to many.

Elena Skripina is another name making waves in the handicraft scene. Her contemporary lace-style needlework has captivated a following, leading her to publish a manual on crafting designer doilies. Julia, an author and teacher of needlework, has established a club for crochet enthusiasts, highlighting the educational significance of the craft for children.

The Art of Shawls and Patchwork

Marina Gorshtein has redefined shawls as trendy accessories and has shared her techniques through a teaching guide. Anna Klimova, continuing a family tradition, has elevated patchwork to an art form, using specialized textiles. The Tishchenko sisters, Oksana and Natasha, have found their niche in knitting with string and crocheting amigurumi respectively. Natasha’s creations have gained international acclaim.

However, as the handicraft scene thrives, the websites and social media accounts associated with these craftspeople face potential restrictions or bans. It’s a call to action for readers to follow their content through alternative channels, ensuring the preservation and continuance of this vibrant artistic community.