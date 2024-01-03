en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia’s Handicraft Revolution: From Nostalgic Pastime to Modern Art Form

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 am EST
Russia’s Handicraft Revolution: From Nostalgic Pastime to Modern Art Form

In Russia, the realm of handicrafts, notably modern embroidery and knitting, has evolved from a pastime stereotypically linked with grandmothers to an art form embraced by younger generations. This transformation has not only attracted a diverse group of practitioners, including men but also turned into lucrative endeavors.

The Rising Stars of Russian Handicrafts

Svetlana Panina and Ksenia Gromova are among the trailblazers in this field, having mastered the satin stitch technique and taught it to over 5,000 women. Their prowess has earned them collaborations with esteemed brands like Guerlain. They haven’t stopped at teaching; the duo has also authored a book featuring embroidery ideas inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

Andrei, a former software specialist, has swapped code for yarns, becoming a ‘designitter.’ His book on knitting and his significant social media following are challenging gender stereotypes within the craft. Similarly, Kirill Astakhov has gained social media fame with his toadstool designs.

From Hobby to Business

Natela is an accomplished knitter who has transformed her hobby into a full-time pursuit. With an art background, her luxury knitwear is attracting attention. Polina, previously a police officer, now spearheads a school teaching paper cord weaving. Her successful transition into crafting as a business is an inspiration to many.

Elena Skripina is another name making waves in the handicraft scene. Her contemporary lace-style needlework has captivated a following, leading her to publish a manual on crafting designer doilies. Julia, an author and teacher of needlework, has established a club for crochet enthusiasts, highlighting the educational significance of the craft for children.

The Art of Shawls and Patchwork

Marina Gorshtein has redefined shawls as trendy accessories and has shared her techniques through a teaching guide. Anna Klimova, continuing a family tradition, has elevated patchwork to an art form, using specialized textiles. The Tishchenko sisters, Oksana and Natasha, have found their niche in knitting with string and crocheting amigurumi respectively. Natasha’s creations have gained international acclaim.

However, as the handicraft scene thrives, the websites and social media accounts associated with these craftspeople face potential restrictions or bans. It’s a call to action for readers to follow their content through alternative channels, ensuring the preservation and continuance of this vibrant artistic community.

0
Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback

By BNN Correspondents

Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship

By Salman Khan

Russia Allegedly Establishes Shell Companies in Uzbekistan to Evade Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

Antalya Records Tourism Boost with Surge in Russian Visitors

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Successfully Repels Russia's Massive Aerial Attack: Internatio ...
@Russia · 39 mins
Ukraine Successfully Repels Russia's Massive Aerial Attack: Internatio ...
heart comment 0
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament

By Salman Khan

Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
Astrakhan’s Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market

By Rizwan Shah

Astrakhan's Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market
Former CIA Employee Warns of U.S.’s Technological Inferiority in Potential Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Former CIA Employee Warns of U.S.'s Technological Inferiority in Potential Conflict with Russia
Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy

By BNN Correspondents

Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
1 min
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
2 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
2 mins
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
2 mins
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
2 mins
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
3 mins
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
3 mins
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
3 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
3 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
33 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
37 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app