Russia’s Fruit Imports Surge Amid Quarantine Pest Discoveries

As the new year unfolds, Russia’s agricultural import sector reports a bustling start. The Southern Directorate of the Rosselkhoznadzor, tasked with overseeing agricultural imports into Russia, announced the importation of a substantial 67,800 tons of regulated products in the first week alone. These imports were predominantly processed through the Novorossiysk sea checkpoint.

Fresh Fruits Rule the Roost

Of the total imports, fresh fruits formed the lion’s share, accounting for a whopping 58,800 tons or 87% of the total. The fruit imports were led by mandarins, totaling 27,800 tons. Oranges followed closely behind with 19,400 tons, and lemons formed a substantial chunk as well, at 6,700 tons. The rest was made up of smaller amounts of pomegranates, avocados, grapefruits, grapes, pears, and other fruits.

Vegetable Import Details

Fresh vegetables, while far less in quantity compared to fruits, still made up a significant portion of the imports. They accounted for 3,900 tons, or 6% of the imports. In this category, peppers took the lead, followed by tomatoes, zucchinis, radishes, and other vegetables.

Quarantine Pests Identified

However, the importation process was not without hurdles. Laboratory examinations conducted by Rosselkhoznadzor identified the presence of quarantine pests in a portion of these imports. The culprits were the Western flower thrips and the Mediterranean fruit fly, detected in two and 38 cases respectively. The repercussions were significant: 262 tons of contaminated products had to be sent back to the exporter country, while 506 tons underwent decontamination processes to mitigate the risk of these pests spreading within Russia.