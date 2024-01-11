Russia’s Forestry Head Debunks Myth of Siberian Forest Depletion Due to Chinese Timber Imports

In a recent statement, Ivan Sovetnikov, the head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Forestry, debunked the long-standing belief among Russians that China’s robust timber imports could lead to the depletion of Siberia’s expansive taiga. The assertion has been fueled by reports of illegal logging and high deforestation rates over the years.

Addressing the ‘Myth’

Sovetnikov clarified that Russia sanctions the annual felling of roughly 600 million cubic meters of wood. However, the actual volume harvested annually is about 200 million cubic meters, significantly less than the approved quota. The top forestry official underlined the fact that forests are a renewable resource, stressing that Russia has been planting more trees than it has been cutting down in recent times.

A Shift in Trade Patterns

The comments by Sovetnikov come at a time when Moscow’s foreign trade is increasingly favoring Eastern markets, especially in the wake of sanctions imposed by the US and the EU. Timber exports to China have seen a marked increase, a trend that Sovetnikov views positively, as it aligns with the new global trade and logistics patterns. Despite an overall decline of 7% in Russia’s timber exports last year, there was a notable increase of 12% in the share taken by Asian buyers. Unsurprisingly, China emerged as the largest importer of Russian wood.

Siberia’s Crucial Ecosystem

Siberia’s forests are not only vast, but they also play an essential role in the region’s ecosystem. These forests, which span hundreds of thousands of square kilometers and include areas bordering China, are seen as a vital component of Siberia’s ecological framework. Therefore, the preservation of these forests is crucial not just for Russia, but for the global environment as well.