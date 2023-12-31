en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Russia’s Energy Export Ambitions Hit Roadblocks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:44 am EST
Russia’s Energy Export Ambitions Hit Roadblocks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In the wake of an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, Russia’s ambitious plans to scale up its gas exports, particularly towards the east and in the form of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), are being met with formidable obstacles. The pivot towards China, following a drastic reduction in European gas imports post-Ukraine invasion, is proving to be a challenging endeavor. The negotiations around Power of Siberia 2, a proposed second pipeline to China, have hit a stalemate primarily due to pricing disputes.

Stalled Negotiations and Mounting Challenges

Russia’s state-controlled gas company, Gazprom, currently supplies China with natural gas via the original Power of Siberia pipeline. The deliveries for the upcoming year are projected to surge to 23.2 billion cubic meters. Yet, doubts linger over Russia’s ability to sustainably deliver gas volumes to China on par with those previously exported to Western Europe. The slowdown in Russian gas exports, triggered by the Ukraine conflict, indicates that it could take years for Russia to compensate for the reduced European intake with increased supplies to other markets.

Sanctions and Setbacks

Russia’s aspirations to expand its LNG sales have been thwarted due to the U.S. sanctions levied on its flagship Arctic LNG 2 project. These punitive measures have the potential to disrupt Russia’s LNG strategy and impede its progress towards becoming a key player in the global LNG market. Moreover, the sanctions have engendered uncertainty around the availability of ice-class LNG carriers crucial for the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Post the Ukraine invasion, an array of Western countries, including the U.S. and the European Union (EU), imposed sanctions on Russia. These included restrictions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, other government officials, and Russian citizens, as well as limitations on some Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international payments system. The sanctions have taken a toll on the Russian economy and have led to self-imposed sanctions by multinational corporations. Germany has even halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and announced a shift towards energy independence from Russia.

Uncertain Future

The EU’s goal to eliminate Russian gas by 2027, coupled with the possibility of a European embargo on Russian LNG post-2026, could further complicate Russia’s energy export scenario. The suspension of maintenance and repair work on the TurkStream pipeline due to EU sanctions poses an additional challenge. This pipeline, which delivers natural gas to Turkey and the Balkans, has the capacity to supply 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per annum. The halt in maintenance could precipitate potential gas shortages and rolling blackouts in Europe, thereby worsening the ongoing energy crisis.

0
Energy Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

2023: The Year of Soaring Fuel Prices in Africa

By Shivani Chauhan

Fuel Shortage in Gaza: Video Reveals Children Scavenging for Fuel Amidst Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citize ...
@Energy · 2 hours
Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citize ...
heart comment 0
Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress
Energy Price Hike Looms Over UK Households: How to Brace for Higher Winter Bills

By Salman Akhtar

Energy Price Hike Looms Over UK Households: How to Brace for Higher Winter Bills
Singapore Households Brace for Gas Tariff Hike as Costs Soar

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Households Brace for Gas Tariff Hike as Costs Soar
Labour Leader’s Opposition to North Sea Oilfields Could Jeopardise 200,000 Jobs

By Justice Nwafor

Labour Leader's Opposition to North Sea Oilfields Could Jeopardise 200,000 Jobs
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
49 seconds
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
2 mins
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
3 mins
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
5 mins
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
6 mins
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
6 mins
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
9 mins
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
9 mins
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
14 mins
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
8 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app