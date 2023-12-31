en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Russia’s Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:47 am EST
Russia’s Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

Proving resilient in the wake of EU sanctions, Russia’s chemical industry has become a key growth driver for the nation’s economy in 2023. At the ‘Russia’ expo in Moscow, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov reported a significant 11.5% year-on-year increase in domestic demand for the sector’s products. The consumption is anticipated to reach a staggering 8.3 trillion rubles ($93 billion) by the end of the year, underscoring the sector’s pivotal role in the nation’s economic narrative.

Russian Innovation Fuels Growth

Manturov emphasized the increasing role of homegrown technologies and inventions in the industry. Russian companies have been leveraging their own technological innovations to kick-start production, reinforcing the nation’s technological sovereignty in the chemical industry and the domestic industry at large. This has resulted in a significant upswing in investment in chemical companies, which soared to 100.4 billion rubles in 2023, nearly doubling the figures from 2020.

State Support and Production Growth

The chemical sector received an additional boost from nearly 30 billion rubles in state support, further strengthening its position. Significant production growth was observed in the areas of polymer processing, polymer products, dyes, pigments, and mineral fertilizers—demonstrating the industry’s versatility and potential for further expansion.

Russia’s Economy Thrives Amidst EU Sanctions

Despite the EU sanctions, Russia’s economy has continued to show impressive resilience, as highlighted by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Currently serving as the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Medvedev pointed to the 5.5% GDP growth in the third quarter, following a robust 7.8% growth in the preceding quarter. These figures serve as a testament to the nation’s ability to adapt and thrive, even in the face of external economic challenges.

0
Business Economy Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

By Hadeel Hashem

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1

By Dil Bar Irshad

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with 'Party Leave' Post on LinkedIn

By BNN Correspondents

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan ...
@Business · 16 mins
Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan ...
heart comment 0
Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

By Salman Khan

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024
Federal Board of Revenue Targets Over 8 Million Tax Non-Filers with Stringent Measures

By Mazhar Abbas

Federal Board of Revenue Targets Over 8 Million Tax Non-Filers with Stringent Measures
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune
Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil Field Blockade

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil Field Blockade
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
40 seconds
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
5 mins
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
7 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
7 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
8 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
9 mins
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
10 mins
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
10 mins
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
11 mins
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
8 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
26 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app