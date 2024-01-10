en English
Europe

Russia’s Ambitions Beyond Ukraine: A Looming Threat to Baltic States and Moldova?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Amid the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there is mounting concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambition may extend beyond Ukraine, potentially destabilizing other nations in the region. This perspective underscores the fear that the fall of Ukraine to Russian forces could embolden Putin to target other countries such as Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova. These countries, owing to their proximity to Russia and their shared Soviet histories, constitute potential targets in Putin’s broader strategy to exert control and potentially expand territorially.

Ukraine’s cry for support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking robust support from the Baltic States in light of the increasing Russian aggression. Baltic leaders are now calling for heightened military support to Ukraine and exhibiting a strong emotional investment in Ukraine’s war efforts. Zelensky’s diplomatic tour to the Baltic States is an early bid to rally support for the war effort as other European nations grapple with fatigue and financial distress caused by the conflict’s protraction.

Russia’s strategic ambitions

The conflict is not merely about Ukraine’s sovereignty but also pertains to Russia’s strategic ambitions in the region. The Kremlin seeks to take full control of the eastern Donbas region and southern Ukraine, paving the way for access to Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria. This move, if successful, could potentially open a new front in Putin’s territorial expansion strategy.

Potential threats and implications

The intensifying conflict and Russia’s aggressive military actions raise the specter of a broader regional threat. The possibility of a ceasefire seems increasingly remote as attacks escalate. The potential fall of Ukraine and the subsequent threat to other countries underscore the urgency of the situation. Ukraine’s resistance is not just about its own sovereignty; it serves as a bulwark against further Russian aggression in Europe, and its fate could have far-reaching implications for regional stability.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

