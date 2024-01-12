en English
Business

Russian Railways Marks 20 Years of Transformation and Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Russian Railways Marks 20 Years of Transformation and Growth

Marking its milestone 20th anniversary, Russian Railways, under the stewardship of CEO, Oleg Belozerov, has been a beacon of national pride and global accomplishment. Belozerov recently expressed his gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, acknowledging the pivotal role of the state in fostering the railway sector’s transformation that took flight following a decisive State Council meeting in 2001, chaired by Putin himself.

A Journey of Transformation

Over the past two decades, Russian Railways has spearheaded a remarkable journey of transformation. Its cargo shipments have surged, with the sector now shouldering 87% of national cargo traffic. This robust performance has resulted in an unrivaled freight traffic density exceeding 30 million tonnes per kilometer, a testament to the company’s operational efficiency and commitment to the economy.

Global Achievements and Domestic Challenges

Today, Russian Railways proudly holds the second rank in global haulage, third in route length, and fourth in passenger traffic. The company has witnessed a 12% bump in long-distance travel in 2023 compared to pre-Covid times. However, the commuter rail service has yet to bounce back to its 2019 levels, a slowdown attributed to construction priorities in Moscow.

Technological Innovation and Independence

Russian Railways has also been a trailblazer in technological innovation. The company has fostered technological independence with the creation of the entirely Russian-made Lastochka train. Additionally, a new wider passenger coach is on the horizon. Modular railway stations and platforms, using durable materials, are being built, with the first 15 stations expected to be assembled within just four days.

Boost in Container Freight Operations

Container freight operations have received a significant boost, with a 25% uptick in efficiency following the expansion of train formation terminals. A notable innovation includes new fitting platforms for containers that can effortlessly travel at speeds of up to 140 kmph. Transportation corridors, especially those with China, are witnessing a surge in growth, and exports via seaports have leapt from 40% to 78%. Heavy-haul services have also seen significant improvement with virtually coupled train sets of up to five kilometers in length, further enhancing infrastructure usage.

Investment and Future Goals

The company’s investment program stands at nearly 1.2 trillion rubles, prioritizing the Eastern Operating Domain. Belozerov assured Putin that Russian Railways would meet set targets, underscoring his commitment to the company’s vision and future growth.

Business Russia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

