Russian Railways’ ‘Finist’ Train Embarks on Inaugural Journey: A New Chapter of Domestic Production

As the clock struck dawn on a chilly day in Ekaterinburg, a new player in the Russian railway industry made its inaugural journey. The ‘Finist’ train, a domestic alternative to the German-manufactured ‘Lastochka’ train, embarked on its first voyage, carrying passengers from Ekaterinburg to Kamensk-Uralsky in the Sverdlovsk Region. This marked a significant milestone for Russian Railways (RZD), symbolizing the transformation from foreign-made trains to locally manufactured ones.

A Phoenix Rises

Named ‘Finist’, which translates to ‘phoenix’ in Russian, the train is a symbol of rebirth for RZD. It is a part of RZD’s move towards domestically-produced trains following Siemens’ withdrawal from the Russian market. The exit came in the wake of escalated tensions in the Ukraine conflict, which led to EU sanctions. This departure of Siemens resulted in a significant financial loss for the company, with a reported loss of €600 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

Domestic Innovation on Rails

Built at the Ural Locomotives plant, the Finist train is fully ‘import substituted’ and is expected to operate on new routes within the region and across the country in the coming year. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph), the train offers a comfortable ride for passengers with 401 reshaped seats equipped with USB sockets. It also features an increase in toilets from two to three for five cars, and the thoughtful addition of baby-changing tables.

A Journey Towards Self-Reliance

RZD’s launch of the Finist train marks a strategic shift towards self-reliance, spurred by the need to adapt to international geopolitical changes. The first four trains have already been put into service on the Sverdlovsk Railway. RZD also plans to introduce more Finist trains, with an additional eight units expected by the end of the year. According to RZD, this model will become the basic platform for a whole range of high-speed electric trains of a new generation. As the phoenix rises from the ashes, the Finist train represents a new chapter for Russian Railways, reaffirming the strength of domestic production and the resilience of the Russian industrial spirit.

