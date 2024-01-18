Russian Orthodox Church: Dissenting Priests and the 'Peace unto All' Project

As the full-scale war in Ukraine rages, the Russian Orthodox Church's (ROC) endorsement of Russia's military actions has emerged as a contentious issue. While Patriarch Kirill publicly affirms Russia's role in opposing the Antichrist, dissenting priests within the ROC pay a heavy price for their anti-war stance, often leading to persecution and job loss.

Advertisment

The Price of Dissent

Andrey Pertsev, a reporter for Meduza, has shed light on the experiences of these Russian priests who face substantial repercussions for their anti-war views. Banishment from ministry, demotion, or forced resignation are common forms of punishment awaiting those who dare to challenge the ROC's pro-war narrative.

A Beacon of Hope: The Peace unto All Project

Advertisment

Amidst this oppressive environment, the Peace unto All project emerges as a beacon of hope. Founded by ROC priests Andrey Kordochkin and Valerian Dunin-Barkovskiy, musician Pavel Fakhrtdinov, and journalist Svetlana Neplikh-Thomas, the project provides much-needed support for dissenting clergy.

Kordochkin himself experienced the wrath of the ROC, facing a ministry ban and significant pressure that eventually led him to request a departure from the clergy. Today, he resides in Germany. Dunin-Barkovskiy, a fellow critic of the war, continues to serve in a church that enjoys greater independence within the ROC's structure.

Support Amidst Repression

The Peace unto All project extends its support to affected priests through financial aid, visa assistance, and by amplifying their stories. It counters the narrative of a monolithic church supporting the war, highlighting the existence of a brave minority who dare to take a stand.

Despite facing severe consequences, some priests maintain their anti-war stance, communicating secretly with others who share their views. Others have been forced to leave Russia or seek non-clerical work. The project has so far provided assistance to around 30 individuals. Its founders continue their efforts to improve the situation regarding E.U. visa issuance for affected Russian priests.