en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Russian Oil Industry Defies Western Sanctions: A Tale of Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Russian Oil Industry Defies Western Sanctions: A Tale of Resilience

In a stunning display of resilience, Russia’s oil industry defies Western sanctions, achieving record-breaking oil drilling figures for the second consecutive year. The economic sanctions, imposed in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, were designed to throttle the energy sector, a crucial pillar of the Russian economy. However, the sector remains unscathed, managing to not only sustain but also increase its drilling activities.

Drilling Through Sanctions

During the first 11 months of 2023, Russia drilled oil production wells with an unprecedented total depth of 28,100 kilometers. This figure is set to surpass the maximum record in the last decade. The scale of drilling could potentially reach a record for the entire post-Soviet period, with the volume of production drilling in the country exceeding 30,000 kilometers the previous year. Despite comprehensive restrictions and sanctions from the US and EU, Russia’s domestic drilling market, like a fortified stronghold, remains largely independent.

The Sanctions’ Minimal Impact

Interestingly, the Russian oil industry has shown that it is not as reliant on foreign technology as initially thought. Only about 15% depends on technology from nations deemed unfriendly. With major Western oil service companies withdrawing from Russia, the impact was minimal. Their local subsidiaries retained the crucial know-how and continued their operations in the country. This resilience is attributed to the presence of experienced local workers and managers, as well as the necessity to launch new wells to compensate for depleting fields.

Implications for Global Energy Markets

The continuation of record oil drilling in Russia may have far-reaching implications, possibly reshaping global energy markets and questioning the effectiveness of economic sanctions as a geopolitical tool. However, there are concerns that sanctions may increase the cost of production and render some wells unprofitable in the future. But for now, the frenzied pace of drilling indicates the failure of Western sanctions and showcases Moscow’s independence in oil production.

0
Energy Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
22 mins ago
Vopak-led Consortium to Develop New LNG Terminal at South Africa's Port of Richards Bay
The Transnet National Ports Authority of South Africa has declared a consortium steered by Vopak as the preferred bidder for the development and management of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Port of Richards Bay. This pivotal project, with a commitment spanning a quarter of a century, signifies a monumental leap in
Vopak-led Consortium to Develop New LNG Terminal at South Africa's Port of Richards Bay
2024 Global LPG Market: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Supply Growth and Middle East Tensions
1 hour ago
2024 Global LPG Market: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Supply Growth and Middle East Tensions
The Unstoppable Surge in Uranium Prices: A Tale of Demand, Supply, and Geopolitics
1 hour ago
The Unstoppable Surge in Uranium Prices: A Tale of Demand, Supply, and Geopolitics
Scheduled Power Outages in Ghana: A Test of Resilience and Resourcefulness
46 mins ago
Scheduled Power Outages in Ghana: A Test of Resilience and Resourcefulness
Statistics Canada Unveils Energy Use and Emissions Data in Clean Technology Sector
49 mins ago
Statistics Canada Unveils Energy Use and Emissions Data in Clean Technology Sector
Safety Upgrade Delay at Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant Impacts Japan’s Energy Goals
1 hour ago
Safety Upgrade Delay at Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant Impacts Japan’s Energy Goals
Latest Headlines
World News
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
1 min
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
1 min
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
2 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
3 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
4 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
5 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
6 mins
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
8 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
9 mins
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app