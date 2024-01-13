en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Russian Oil Industry Defies Expectations with Record Drilling Depth

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Russian Oil Industry Defies Expectations with Record Drilling Depth

In a remarkable show of resilience and self-sufficiency, Russian oil companies have reached a noteworthy milestone in their oil drilling activities. Despite the imposition of comprehensive sanctions and the withdrawal of numerous international oil-service providers, Russia’s oil industry has not only survived but thrived. In the period from January to November 2022, these companies achieved a record drilling depth of 28,100 kilometers – a figure that hasn’t been surpassed in over a decade.

Defying the Odds

These numbers come amidst a backdrop of sweeping sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector and the departure of several Western oil-service firms. The exit of these companies was expected to deal a severe blow to Russia’s oil industry. However, the reality has proven to be quite different. Russian companies have not only handled the departure of these firms but have also shown considerable independence in their oil-field services.

Projections for the Future

Analysts from Kpler, an energy intelligence firm, and Yakov & Partners, a Moscow-based consultancy, project a bright future for Russia’s oil industry. They anticipate that the total production drilling for the year 2023 will likely exceed an impressive 30,000 kilometers. This projection suggests a continued upswing in Russia’s drilling activity, and by extension, its oil production.

Insight from Industry Experts

Ronald Smith, an oil and gas analyst at BCS Global Markets in Moscow, sheds light on this surprising development. He highlights that Russia’s oil-field services are considerably more independent and self-sufficient than widely acknowledged. This independence has been instrumental in helping them weather the storm of sanctions and the departure of Western firms.

This growth in drilling activity has coincided with an increase in both the quantity and the monetary value of Russia’s oil exports. The resilience and determination displayed by Russia’s oil companies not only defy expectations but also set a precedent for the industry at large. It remains to be seen how this development will influence the global oil market and Russia’s standing within it.

0
Business Energy Russia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Gravity Social Set to Expand with Outdoor Seating in Warrington's Time Square
In the heart of Warrington’s Time Square, Gravity Social, a popular bar and entertainment venue, stands on the brink of expansion. The establishment, renowned for its variety of entertainment options – from digital darts, pool, and shuffleboard to beer pong and live sports broadcasts – is set to receive the green light for the creation
Gravity Social Set to Expand with Outdoor Seating in Warrington's Time Square
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
3 mins ago
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
6 mins ago
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
57th RMOC Meet: A Step Towards Enhanced Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing
50 seconds ago
57th RMOC Meet: A Step Towards Enhanced Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing
Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges
3 mins ago
Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins ago
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
Latest Headlines
World News
Tate Aggies Halt Navarre's Winning Streak in Thrilling Encounter
2 mins
Tate Aggies Halt Navarre's Winning Streak in Thrilling Encounter
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
3 mins
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
4 mins
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
5 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
5 mins
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
5 mins
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
6 mins
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
6 mins
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
8 mins
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
28 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app