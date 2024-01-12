en English
International Relations

Russian Official’s Disturbing Offers to Ukrainian Teens Amidst Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Russian Official's Disturbing Offers to Ukrainian Teens Amidst Conflict

In the heart of the conflict-ridden territories of southern Ukraine, a disturbing narrative unfolds. A teenager named Liza, hailing from Kherson, recounts a chilling encounter with Kremlin official Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights. In a strategy that speaks volumes about the ongoing interactions between Russian officials and the residents of these territories, Liza was presented with a life-altering choice: to leave everything she knew behind and start a new life with a Russian family.

Unsettling Offers

But Liza’s narrative is not solitary. Another girl, her identity concealed for her safety, was likewise offered an opportunity that would drastically alter her future – the chance to pursue a university education in Russia. These offers, extended by Lvova-Belova, who is recognized as a ‘special guest’ from Moscow, paint a grim picture of how Russia is attempting to influence the lives of the young individuals caught in the conflict’s crossfire.

A Closer Look at Maria Lvova-Belova

Lvova-Belova’s role as Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights is not without controversy. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for her and Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of illegally deporting children from Ukraine. These charges, coupled with ongoing investigations into the abduction of Ukrainian children, cast a long shadow over Lvova-Belova’s actions and intentions.

Vanishing Children of Ukraine

The tales of missing children, their names and ages now recorded in countless reports, add a poignant layer to this unfolding narrative. These children, whisked away from their homes in Ukraine to Russian-held territory, are emblematic of a distressing reality. Their stories, like Liza’s, reflect the disturbing dynamics at play in this conflict and underscore the urgent need for international attention and intervention.

International Relations Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

