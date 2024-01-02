en English
Russian Natural Gas Production Rises 6.4% in November Amid Efforts to Boost Global Energy Presence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
November saw a remarkable increase in Russian natural gas production, registering a 6.4% rise year-on-year, hitting nearly 60 billion cubic meters. This is the fourth consecutive month of annual growth in production. The surge is primarily attributable to Gazprom, the state-owned energy behemoth, and a boost in output at the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the Far East of Russia. Despite this monthly growth, the overall gas production in Russia from January to November showed a slight decline of 3% compared to the same period in the previous year, totaling almost 595 billion cubic meters.

Amplifying Russia’s Role in the Global Energy Market

Gazprom has projected that Russia has the potential to become the world’s third-largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), trailing the United States and Qatar. This projection aligns with Russia’s ongoing endeavors to augment its gas production capabilities and amplify its role in the global energy market. The commencement of production at Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, despite US sanctions, is a significant step towards achieving this goal. The project is poised to produce 19.8 million tons per year and is critical for Russia’s aspiration to more than triple its LNG production to 100 million tons by the end of the decade.

International Partnerships Fueling Russia’s Energy Ambitions

Gazprom has agreed on fifteen-year contracts for natural gas supplies with partners in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The contracts, due to conclude in mid-2024 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, will ensure reliable, stable deliveries starting November 1st, 2025. There has been an increase in natural gas supplies to Uzbekistan, with Gazprom supplying twice as much gas as their daily contractual obligations due to winter frosts. In the face of problems in Uzbekistan’s natural gas industry and a significant decrease in natural gas production from January-November 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, Uzbekistan has started importing natural gas from Russia through Kazakhstan.

Creating A Gas Union

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed creating a gas union with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to establish a mechanism to ship natural gas between the three countries and to other nations, including China. This proposal aims at synchronizing gas sales between the three countries. The first stage of Putin’s proposal envisages the creation of a coordination mechanism for the plan. There was also a discussion on coordinating joint actions for the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. As Kazakhstan’s northern regions depend on natural gas transported from Siberia in Russia, it would be economically advantageous to increase Russian gas supplies instead of pursuing a Kazakh government plan to build a new pipeline to secure Kazakh gas deliveries to the region.

Business Energy Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

