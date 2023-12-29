en English
Conflict & Defence

Russia Unleashes Deadly Missile Barrage on Ukrainian Cities; Urgent Calls for Global Intervention

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:19 am EST
Russia Unleashes Deadly Missile Barrage on Ukrainian Cities; Urgent Calls for Global Intervention

In an unprecedented act of aggression, Russia targeted multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Odesa, with a series of missile strikes. These attacks resulted in at least four deaths and numerous injuries, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The assault, involving suicide drones and missiles, occurred in the early hours of Friday, causing massive destruction and panic among the citizens.

The missile attacks were not confined to a single location but spread across various cities of Ukraine. Powerful explosions were witnessed in Kyiv, with thick black smoke billowing from a warehouse. The strikes resulted in significant damage to residential buildings, a maternity hospital in Dnipro, and a high-rise in Odesa. The extent of the destruction suggested the use of a variety of missiles, including hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic types.

(Read Also: India-Russia Bilateral Talks: A Testament to Enduring Alliance)

Ukraine’s Response and International Support

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat reported an unprecedented amount of activity on their monitors, indicating a large-scale attack. Kyiv’s air defenses were described as working intensively, with a damaged metro station being utilized as an air raid shelter. Ukrainian authorities stressed the urgent need for stronger air defenses and more international support to counteract what they described as terror. President Zelenskyy thanked the United States for a military aid package, emphasizing the importance of continued support from Kyiv’s main backer.

(Read Also: Russia Charges Six Danish Citizens as Mercenaries in Ukraine Conflict)

This aggressive action by Russia occurred after Ukraine had struck a Russian warship in Crimea earlier in the week, raising concerns about further escalation of the conflict. A German general acknowledged Russia’s resilience and continued support from its allies, contrary to Western expectations at the conflict’s outset. The recent offensive by Russia demonstrates the country’s military capabilities and the potential for further escalation in the region if a diplomatic resolution is not achieved.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

