Russia

Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine Escalate Conflict, Resulting in at Least 12 Deaths

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:34 am EST
Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine Escalate Conflict, Resulting in at Least 12 Deaths

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a series of Russian missile strikes has resulted in at least 12 deaths and widespread damage, as reported by Ukrainian officials. The strikes targeted multiple locations across Ukraine, amplifying global concern over the intensifying hostilities and the potential for further loss of life and disruption.

(Read Also: U.S. Allocates $250M Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Russian Conflict)

Wave of Strikes and Escalating Conflict

Russia launched missile attacks across Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, causing a tragic loss of life and injuring over 70 people. The strikes targeted civilian facilities and buildings, resulting in widespread casualties and extensive damage. These attacks followed shortly after Ukraine struck a Russian warship stationed in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia.

Toll of Destruction

Among the casualties were 10 people killed and over 60 wounded in various parts of the country, including the capital, Kyiv. The attack inflicted damage to multiple buildings, including a maternity hospital in Dnipro and a warehouse in Kyiv. Power outages were reported in four regions, and impacts were confirmed at a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. Russia utilized a range of weaponry in the attack, including hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles.

(Read Also: Putin Invites Modi to Visit Russia: Affirmation of Ongoing Diplomatic Relations)

International Response and Ongoing Developments

The international community has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions and the potential for further loss of life and disruption. The Ukrainian government has reiterated its calls for international support, condemning the Russian actions as a violation of international law. The situation remains dynamic, with developments occurring rapidly. Ukrainian officials and emergency services continue to respond to the incidents, all while bracing for the likelihood of further attacks.

Russia Ukraine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

