Russia

Russian Missile Strike in Dnipro: A Snapshot of Ukraine’s Ongoing Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:39 am EST
Russian Missile Strike in Dnipro: A Snapshot of Ukraine’s Ongoing Conflict

A Russian missile strike on December 29th in Dnipro, Ukraine, claimed the lives of five civilians, leaving at least 20 others injured. This information was relayed by Governor Serhii Lysak, who gave an account of the horrors witnessed in the aftermath of the attack. The missile strike was a portion of a larger offensive that saw Russia launch 110 missiles across Ukraine, with most intercepted and destroyed, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rescue Operations Still Underway

As the dust settles, search and rescue operations continue, with the possibility of additional individuals still trapped under the debris. The attack indiscriminately leveled both critical infrastructure and residential areas, with a maternity hospital, a shopping center, and a six-story residential building among those structures suffering damage or complete destruction.

A Day of Widespread Destruction

The attack on Dnipro was part of a larger offensive that saw Russia launching 110 missiles across Ukraine. The strikes targeted several cities including Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Lviv, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Although the Ukrainian air defenses intercepted and destroyed most of the missiles, the impact was still devastating, causing damage to critical infrastructure and residential buildings and resulting in several casualties.

The Human Toll of the Conflict

The missile strike in Dnipro and the wider attacks across Ukraine underscored the ongoing conflict’s toll on civilians and urban centers. The relentless aggression has led to civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv. A maternity hospital and a shopping center in Dnipro were hit, leading to tragic loss of life and injuries. In the aftermath of these attacks, the need for funding and support for Ukraine has never been more urgent.

This tragic event is a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the continual harm inflicted on civilians and urban centers. Yet, amidst the destruction, the resilience of the Ukrainian people shines through as they rally together, determined to rebuild and recover, embodying the human spirit’s indomitable will to endure in the face of adversity.

