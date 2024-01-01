en English
Conflict & Defence

Russian Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv, Injuring 28 and Causing Extensive Damage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Russian Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv, Injuring 28 and Causing Extensive Damage

On the evening of December 30th, the city of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, was subjected to a missile strike by Russia. This attack resulted in 28 people, including two minors aged 14 and 16, and a foreign citizen, being injured.

The Governor of Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov reported that of the injured individuals, twelve remain hospitalized, confirming, however, that no fatalities have been recorded.

The Missile Strike on Kharkiv

The missile strike, which took place between 7:00 to 7:20 p.m. local time, was said to have caused significant damage to the Kharkiv Palace hotel, a common stop for foreign journalists and aid workers.

Debris from an Iskander missile was discovered at the scene, suggesting the type of armament used in the assault. The strike also caused extensive damage to residential buildings and healthcare institutions, including a regional clinical hospital, a regional dental polyclinic, and two city hospitals.

Conflict & Defence
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

