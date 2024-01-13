en English
Russian Military’s Night Strikes: A Tale of Power, Fear, and Uncertainty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
In the dim light of the night, the Russian military has been reported to launch strikes using the Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). The Grad MLRS, a relic from the Soviet era, is known for its massive explosive reach across a broad area in a fleeting span. It’s this very potency that makes it a formidable asset during nocturnal operations, where visibility is naturally compromised. The strikes, often unanticipated, aim to decimate enemy positions and infrastructure, inflicting significant damage and potentially hindering enemy movements and supply chains.

The Impact of Night Strikes

These nocturnal strikes hold more than just strategic value. They serve as psychological warfare, the sudden, intense bombardment disorienting and demoralizing opposing forces. However, the use of such potent weapons in conflicts can escalate casualties and ravage civilian areas if not meticulously targeted. The report of Russian Grad MLRS conducting night strikes thus accentuates the persisting tensions and military activities in regions where Russian forces are actively embroiled.

Reports from Ukraine

Recent reports from Ukraine shed light on Russian Grad MLRS night strikes in several regions, including Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk. In response, the Ukrainian Defense Forces claim to have eliminated 840 Russian invaders over the past day, with numerous combat engagements along the frontlines. The Russian invasion forces have not limited their targets to military ones, with various cities and regions bearing the brunt, causing civilian casualties and injuries.

Possible Use of Foreign Artillery

Adding another layer of complexity, there are reports of Russian troops potentially using heavy artillery and missiles from North Korea in their conflict against Ukraine. This development, if confirmed, could further escalate the situation, painting a more dire picture of the unfolding conflict.

Military Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

