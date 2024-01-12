en English
Military

Russian Military Offensive in Eastern Ukraine: A Tale of Unfulfilled Objectives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
In the face of escalating conflict in eastern Ukraine, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, has divulged that the Russian troops have been consistently unsuccessful in achieving their military objectives over the past few months. The constant postponement of deadlines set by the Russian command for capturing specific settlements and reaching predetermined lines signifies their forces’ inability to fulfil these tasks.

Continued Offensive Despite Setbacks

Despite repeated failures, the Russian army presses forward with its offensive operations across various fronts, suggesting a tenacity underpinned by a significant repository of resources. However, this relentless pursuit has not gone without retribution. The Ukrainian defenders, with their strategic actions, have forced regular setbacks upon the Russian offensive. This has inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, painting a vivid picture of the ongoing conflict dynamics.

Ukraine’s Military Prowess

This continuous cycle of failure on the part of the Russian troops can be attributed to the fortified armed forces of Ukraine. Moreover, the moral, psychological, and professional training of the Ukrainian military personnel has played a pivotal role in thwarting the enemy’s advances. It is also noteworthy that Ukraine’s edge in terms of people and management has significantly contributed to the current state of affairs.

Questioning Russia’s Military Strategy

The repeated setbacks faced by Russia also cast shadows on the efficacy of its planning strategies. A visible underestimation of the number of reservists in Ukraine has further complicated matters for the Russian troops. After managing to push Russian troops out of northeastern regions and lifting the siege of numerous cities, Ukraine has demonstrated a clear upper hand. One can argue that Russia’s failure to succeed in the initial weeks of the war is indicative of an inevitable defeat.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

