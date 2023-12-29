Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Assault Ukrainian Defenses: An Escalation in Military Tactics

In the latest development of Russia-Ukraine military conflict, Russian Mi-28 attack helicopters, also known as the Havoc, unleashed an assault on entrenched Ukrainian defenses using unguided missiles. These helicopters, designed for all-weather, day-night operations, are equipped with advanced avionics and designed for search and destroy missions against tanks, armored vehicles, and personnel. The usage of unguided missiles, albeit less accurate than their guided counterparts, underscores the high-stakes nature of the confrontations in the volatile region.

Intensification of the Conflict

The recent attack is a part of an ongoing series of similar engagements, signifying an escalation in the military tactics employed by the two sides. The utilization of Mi-28 attack helicopters and unguided missiles, designed to wreak havoc on larger targets or areas, highlights the grim reality of the conflict’s intensity.

(Also Read: Peskov Comments on Migrant Crisis, ‘Rolf’ Share Transfer, and Ukraine’s EU Accession)

Russia’s Mystery Weaponry

In the aftermath of losing three Su-34s to a Ukrainian ‘air-defense ambush,’ the Russian defense industry hinted at the completion of deliveries of an unknown aerial weapons system, potentially the Sirius Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). The Sirius UCAV, an advanced version of the Orion UAVs, boasting two turboprop engines, a flight duration of approximately 20 hours, a cruising speed of 180 km/h, and a range of 3,000 kilometers, poses a credible threat to Ukrainian ground positions.

The Role of the Sirius UCAV

The Sirius UCAV forms a ‘reconnaissance and fire networked circuit’ with Su-34, Su-25 strike aircraft, Ka-52, and Mi-28 heavy attack helicopters, artillery batteries, and ground units. The strategic positioning of the Sirius behind the frontlines makes it challenging for Ukraine to launch surprise ground raids on Russian positions, further complicating the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

