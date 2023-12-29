en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Assault Ukrainian Defenses: An Escalation in Military Tactics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:30 am EST
Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Assault Ukrainian Defenses: An Escalation in Military Tactics

In the latest development of Russia-Ukraine military conflict, Russian Mi-28 attack helicopters, also known as the Havoc, unleashed an assault on entrenched Ukrainian defenses using unguided missiles. These helicopters, designed for all-weather, day-night operations, are equipped with advanced avionics and designed for search and destroy missions against tanks, armored vehicles, and personnel. The usage of unguided missiles, albeit less accurate than their guided counterparts, underscores the high-stakes nature of the confrontations in the volatile region.

Intensification of the Conflict

The recent attack is a part of an ongoing series of similar engagements, signifying an escalation in the military tactics employed by the two sides. The utilization of Mi-28 attack helicopters and unguided missiles, designed to wreak havoc on larger targets or areas, highlights the grim reality of the conflict’s intensity.

(Also Read: Peskov Comments on Migrant Crisis, ‘Rolf’ Share Transfer, and Ukraine’s EU Accession)

Russia’s Mystery Weaponry

In the aftermath of losing three Su-34s to a Ukrainian ‘air-defense ambush,’ the Russian defense industry hinted at the completion of deliveries of an unknown aerial weapons system, potentially the Sirius Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). The Sirius UCAV, an advanced version of the Orion UAVs, boasting two turboprop engines, a flight duration of approximately 20 hours, a cruising speed of 180 km/h, and a range of 3,000 kilometers, poses a credible threat to Ukrainian ground positions.

(Also Read: Peskov Comments on Migrant Crisis, ‘Rolf’ Share Transfer, and Ukraine’s EU Accession)

The Role of the Sirius UCAV

The Sirius UCAV forms a ‘reconnaissance and fire networked circuit’ with Su-34, Su-25 strike aircraft, Ka-52, and Mi-28 heavy attack helicopters, artillery batteries, and ground units. The strategic positioning of the Sirius behind the frontlines makes it challenging for Ukraine to launch surprise ground raids on Russian positions, further complicating the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

Read More

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian City Belgorod Escalate Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A Grim Start to the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations Cancelled across Russian Cities in Wake of Belgorod Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War ...
@International Affairs · 4 hours
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War ...
heart comment 0
Putin’s New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity

By BNN Correspondents

Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Lithuanian Cinemas Boycott Miyazaki’s Film over Russian Connection

By Olalekan Adigun

Lithuanian Cinemas Boycott Miyazaki's Film over Russian Connection
Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
5 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
6 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
8 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
19 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
41 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
46 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
51 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
52 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
54 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
46 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app