Russian Manufacturing Surges to a Seven-Year High in December, Marking Robust Growth in Factory Activity

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:08 am EST
In a pivotal development, Russia’s manufacturing sector witnessed its fastest expansion since January 2017 in December 2023. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – a barometer for economic trends in the manufacturing sector – surged to 54.6 from 53.8 last month, indicating a robust growth trajectory. The benchmark of 50 delineates expansion and contraction, further highlighting the significance of the growth.

Rise in Output and New Orders

The sector’s growth was fueled by a substantial uptick in output, which experienced its quickest rise in seven months. An equally robust increase in new orders further bolstered this growth. The catalyst behind this expansion, however, was predominantly domestic demand. In contrast, new export orders dwindled for the second consecutive month, marking the most substantial slump in foreign business since July.

Challenges and Investments

Despite these positive indicators, Russian manufacturers continue to grapple with logistical disruptions provoked by Western sanctions, elevated cost of imported goods, a depreciating rouble, and rampant inflation. Simultaneously, Russia has been investing heavily in manufacturing, particularly in the defense sector, to escalate military production following the country’s Ukraine invasion in February 2022.

Inflation and Employment

Interestingly, the S&P Global survey unveiled a deceleration in the rate of inflation. Amid labor shortages and record-low unemployment of 2.9%, Russian firms have been amplifying their staffing numbers to address work backlogs. This expansion of the manufacturing sector in the past two years has been chiefly predicated on domestic consumption.

Future Outlook

Despite the challenges and a recent dip to a three-month low in positive sentiment, companies remain sanguine about the future. This optimism is rooted in planned investments in new products and machinery, indicating a resilient and forward-looking manufacturing sector in Russia.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

