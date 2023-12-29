en English
Military

Russian Khmeimim Airbase Opens Muslim Prayer Room: A Testament to Religious Harmony

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Russian Khmeimim Airbase Opens Muslim Prayer Room: A Testament to Religious Harmony

In what symbolizes a harmonious embrace of religious diversity within its ranks, the Russian Armed Forces have inaugurated a Muslim prayer room at their Khmeimim airbase in the Syrian Arab Republic. This new facility has been designed to cater to the spiritual needs of Muslim military personnel stationed at the base, allowing them to freely perform namaz and observe other Islamic rituals.

Melding Tradition and Inclusivity

The prayer room, adorned in traditional yurt style decor courtesy of representatives from the Republic of Kazakhstan, sits in tranquil coexistence with the existing Orthodox field church and chapel. This strategic placement is more than a mere coincidence — it is a tangible demonstration of the peaceful coexistence of different faiths within the Russian military. The setup both echoes and amplifies Russia’s historical tradition of religious diversity and peaceful cohabitation.

Upholding Freedom of Religious Practice

The addition of a designated prayer room for Muslim military personnel not only underscores the Russian military’s commitment to upholding freedom of religious practice but also forms a part of a broader inclusive approach to religious diversity. The ability for Muslim soldiers to observe their religious practices while serving their nation is a testament to this commitment.

Reflecting Russia’s Commitment to Diversity

The inauguration of the Muslim prayer room at the Khmeimim airbase is a powerful, forward-looking gesture that cements the Russian Armed Forces’ commitment to fostering an environment of respect and understanding among its diverse members. This initiative aligns with Russia’s longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence among followers of various faiths serving in its military and paints a vivid picture of an institution that values diversity as much as unity.

Military
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

