North Korea

Russian Group Breaks Ice: First Tourists to Visit North Korea Post-Pandemic

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Russian Group Breaks Ice: First Tourists to Visit North Korea Post-Pandemic

In a pioneering move, a group from Russia will make the first known tourist visit to North Korea since the onset of the global pandemic. This event comes as a result of conversations held in December during the governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai’s visit to Pyongyang. The four-day journey, slated to embark on February 9, will take the group to the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, and a local ski resort.

First Tourists since Pandemic

The tour is being organized by a travel agency based out of Vladivostok, Russia. The group of tourists will be the first to tread North Korean soil since the country’s strict anti-pandemic border closures were put into effect in early 2020. Despite not being involved in this particular tour, Beijing-based Koryo Tours’ general manager Simon Cockerell has confirmed the upcoming Russian visit. Cockerell has described it as a positive development yet warns against interpreting it as an indication of a wider reopening.

Strengthening Ties Between North Korea and Russia

The relationship between North Korea and Russia has been on an upward trajectory, with leaders Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin having met for a summit to discuss increased cooperation across various sectors. Amidst this, the upcoming Russian visit to North Korea signifies a strengthening bond between the two nations, and the potential for increased tourism adds a new dimension to their relationship.

Boost for North Korea’s Economy

Tourism in North Korea, which is primarily exempt from U.N. sanctions aimed at curtailing the country’s nuclear and missile programs, saw a significant influx of Chinese visitors in 2019. This surge potentially provides North Korea with a considerable revenue stream. While the Russian group’s visit is a one-off occurrence, it opens the door to the possibility of more tourist visits in the future, which could provide a much-needed boost to the North Korean economy.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

