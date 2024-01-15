Russian Far East Aims to Connect with North Korea via Railway

Primorsky Krai, a region in the Russian Far East, is making strides towards inaugurating a passenger railway service to North Korea, aiming to foster tourism and strengthen ties between the two nations. Governor Oleg Kozhemyako has reported that the region is actively involved in resolving the technical issues that stand as barriers to the project’s progress. The anticipated completion is before the year ends.

Linking Rajin to Primorsky Krai

The goal of this ambitious project is to establish a railway line reaching at least to Rajin, a city in North Korea. This development was communicated by Governor Kozhemyako on a recent Friday, as covered by the Russian media outlet RBC. The plan underscores the region’s ongoing efforts to foster stronger ties with North Korea through infrastructure development, despite the existing hurdles.

North Korea’s Missile Testing

In parallel news, North Korea has successfully test-fired an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile, as confirmed by the state-run news agency KCNA. The missile was loaded with a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead. The test was intended to verify the ‘gliding and maneuvering characteristics’ of the warhead and the ‘reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines.’

Relations Between Two Koreas and Russia

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in decades, following Kim’s decision to enshrine the country’s status as a nuclear power into the constitution and test-fire several advanced ICBMs. However, North Korea and its traditional ally Russia have recently fortified their ties, with Kim making a rare overseas trip to meet President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s far east in September. This past Sunday, a North Korean government delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui left for an official visit to Russia, as reported by KCNA.