en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

Russian Far East Aims to Connect with North Korea via Railway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Russian Far East Aims to Connect with North Korea via Railway

Primorsky Krai, a region in the Russian Far East, is making strides towards inaugurating a passenger railway service to North Korea, aiming to foster tourism and strengthen ties between the two nations. Governor Oleg Kozhemyako has reported that the region is actively involved in resolving the technical issues that stand as barriers to the project’s progress. The anticipated completion is before the year ends.

Linking Rajin to Primorsky Krai

The goal of this ambitious project is to establish a railway line reaching at least to Rajin, a city in North Korea. This development was communicated by Governor Kozhemyako on a recent Friday, as covered by the Russian media outlet RBC. The plan underscores the region’s ongoing efforts to foster stronger ties with North Korea through infrastructure development, despite the existing hurdles.

North Korea’s Missile Testing

In parallel news, North Korea has successfully test-fired an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile, as confirmed by the state-run news agency KCNA. The missile was loaded with a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead. The test was intended to verify the ‘gliding and maneuvering characteristics’ of the warhead and the ‘reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines.’

Relations Between Two Koreas and Russia

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in decades, following Kim’s decision to enshrine the country’s status as a nuclear power into the constitution and test-fire several advanced ICBMs. However, North Korea and its traditional ally Russia have recently fortified their ties, with Kim making a rare overseas trip to meet President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s far east in September. This past Sunday, a North Korean government delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui left for an official visit to Russia, as reported by KCNA.

0
North Korea Russia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
2 mins ago
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel 'Hypersonic' Missile, Escalating Tensions
North Korea has escalated tensions with its first test of a solid-fuel ‘hypersonic’ missile — a significant leap in the nation’s military capabilities. Hypersonic missiles, known for their speed surpassing Mach 5 and their high maneuverability, are notoriously difficult for current missile defense systems to detect and intercept. The missile’s solid fuel composition allows for
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel 'Hypersonic' Missile, Escalating Tensions
Russia-North Korea Relations Deepen Amid Alleged Missile Usage in Ukraine
3 hours ago
Russia-North Korea Relations Deepen Amid Alleged Missile Usage in Ukraine
North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Tests: A Leap in Military Technology
5 hours ago
North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Tests: A Leap in Military Technology
North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missile, Heightening Regional Tensions
29 mins ago
North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missile, Heightening Regional Tensions
North Korea Fires New Hypersonic Missile in First Weapons Test of 2024
49 mins ago
North Korea Fires New Hypersonic Missile in First Weapons Test of 2024
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
2 hours ago
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
25 seconds
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
31 seconds
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
41 seconds
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
51 seconds
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
58 seconds
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
1 min
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
1 min
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
1 min
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
1 min
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
28 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app