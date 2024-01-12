Russian Drone Manufacturer Bypasses Sanctions with Foreign Components

In a world where technology transcends borders, the sanctioned Russian drone manufacturer, Special Technology Center (STC), has been found to bypass sanctions and continue its production. The revelation comes from InformNapalm, a Ukrainian volunteer group that has been actively monitoring Russia’s military activities.

Unearthing the Sanction Bypass

The meticulous report by InformNapalm reveals that STC, a producer of Orlan drones, has been using foreign components to keep its production lines humming. The components, including Chinese-made engines and electronic parts, are particularly used in the Orlan-10 drones, often employed by Russian forces.

The report’s findings are based on data leaked by the Ukrainian hacker group CyberResistence and shared with the international intelligence community. STC has been operating through ‘dummy companies’ in countries like China, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey to purchase goods from Western countries, against sanctions aimed at preventing Russia from accessing high-tech dual-use goods. These ‘dummy companies’ then sell the products to Russian suppliers who deliver to STC for production.

China’s Role in Russia’s Sanction Bypass

InformNapalm’s analysis also pointed at China’s indirect support to Russia against Western sanctions. It found that China has been providing a stable supply of electronic components, though not directly aiding militarily. This revelation throws light upon the intricate web of international relations and the complexities of global sanction regimes.

Impact of the Sanction Bypass

Despite these circumventions, the sanctions have not been entirely futile. Western sanctions have reportedly caused difficulties for Russia in obtaining certain weapon components, such as modern optics and electronics. However, the Ukrainian military intelligence’s recent seizure of 100 gigabytes of classified data from STC hints at the extent of continued operations.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention in Ukraine has identified approximately 2,500 foreign components in Russian weaponry, many of which originate from U.S. companies. This underscores the need for a more effective global sanction regime to curb the use of advanced technology in conflicts.