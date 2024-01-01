en English
Military

Russian Defense Ministry Highlights Sniper Operations in Artemovsk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
The Russian Ministry of Defense has unveiled a video demonstrating the dynamic operations of sniper units within the Southern Group of Forces in the Artemovsk direction. These snipers, usually working in teams of two, and occasionally in groups of three or four, are strategically engaged in eliminating enemy personnel under challenging conditions. The battlefield is fraught with difficult terrain, minefields, and persistent shelling, requiring the snipers to be highly adept and resilient.

Strategic Role of Snipers

The snipers’ primary targets are enemy infantry, specifically Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who attempt to attack Russian positions in small groups. They also focus on enemy mortar crews and fire spotters, contributing significantly to the disruption of enemy operations. The snipers operate covertly, engaging targets from a close range of around 150 meters to longer distances between 800 to 1200 meters. Every shot is carefully considered, factoring in all elements that could impact its accuracy. The snipers’ role is not only restricted to active combat but also aids in supporting other military units. The video released by the defense ministry emphasizes the importance and effectiveness of snipers in the ongoing conflict.

Additional Military Support

Aside from snipers, crews of AGS mounted grenade launchers also play a pivotal role in targeting enemy positions, providing rapid support on the battlefield. Their operations have resulted in substantial losses for the enemy, further fortifying Russian positions. The Russian army’s movements and successes are meticulously documented, with various tactical strategies being deployed across different directions. The liberation of Artemovsk by the forces of PMC Wagner has had a significant impact on the overall military campaign, marking a key victory for the Russian forces.

Future Implications

The ongoing conflict has seen the Russian Armed Forces inflict heavy losses on enemy personnel, including the destruction of military vehicles and artillery systems. The situation near Bogdanovka remains tense, with Russian forces expanding their zone of control. The Ukrainian garrison faces an increasingly difficult situation with the mounting pressure from Russian forces. Predictions for the future of the conflict remain uncertain, as both sides continue to deploy their resources in a struggle for control. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s video serves as a testament to the strategic role of snipers in this conflict, effectively highlighting their contribution to the military campaign.

Military Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

