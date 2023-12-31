en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russian Cities Cancel New Year’s Celebrations in Solidarity with Belgorod

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:35 am EST
Russian Cities Cancel New Year’s Celebrations in Solidarity with Belgorod

In an unprecedented display of unity, numerous Russian regions have called off their New Year celebrations, standing in unison with the city of Belgorod, which has been thrust into an undisclosed crisis. The wave of cancellations stretches across the vast geographical expanse of the country, illustrating a collective act of empathy and solidarity.

Widespread Cancellations

The festive programs and competitions in Lipetsk have been abandoned, the parks bound to fall silent as the New Year rings in. The Voronezh region has done away with the central Christmas tree and concert, a significant feature of the region’s annual festivities. Even the traditional New Year’s night concert in Vologda has been dropped.

Symbolic Gestures

In Ugra, the external lighting of administrative buildings will be extinguished for 31 minutes as a tribute to the Belgorod region’s code. Meanwhile, Suzdal has also halted its festivities, and in Rostov, messages of support reverberate, underscoring the country’s collective response to the situation in Belgorod.

Shrouded in Uncertainty

While the exact circumstances triggering this widespread suspension of New Year’s celebrations remain undisclosed, it’s clear that the situation in Belgorod has deeply impacted the country. This collective step reflects a shared sense of empathy, demonstrating how even in times of celebration, the people of Russia stand firmly by one another.

0
Russia
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity

By Salman Akhtar

Unprecedented Missile Attack on Ukraine: A Look at the Escalating Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Assault: Russian Forces Target Kharkiv with Missiles and Drones

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'

By Salman Akhtar

Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Boat Crash in Phuket Prompts Review of Marine Tourism Safety

By Safak Costu

Tragic Boat Crash in Phuket Prompts Review of Marine Tourism Safety
Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims Amid Ongoing Hostilities

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Russia’s Retaliatory Missile Strike on Ukrainian Hotel Sparks International Outrage

By BNN Correspondents

Russia's Retaliatory Missile Strike on Ukrainian Hotel Sparks International Outrage
Russia Retaliates Against Ukraine: Escalating Conflict Leads to Multiple Casualties

By Geeta Pillai

Russia Retaliates Against Ukraine: Escalating Conflict Leads to Multiple Casualties
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Weather Amplifies Heart Health Risks: A Cardiologist's Caution
3 mins
Winter Weather Amplifies Heart Health Risks: A Cardiologist's Caution
Argentina's New Political Duo: Javier Milei and His Sister, Karina Milei
3 mins
Argentina's New Political Duo: Javier Milei and His Sister, Karina Milei
President Droupadi Murmu's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Prosperity
10 mins
President Droupadi Murmu's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Prosperity
Mid Suffolk District Council Plans £2.4M Project to Improve Stowmarket's Sports Facilities and Tackle Health Inequalities
10 mins
Mid Suffolk District Council Plans £2.4M Project to Improve Stowmarket's Sports Facilities and Tackle Health Inequalities
Biden's Second Term to Prioritize Lowering Costs for Americans, Asserts White House Economic Adviser
10 mins
Biden's Second Term to Prioritize Lowering Costs for Americans, Asserts White House Economic Adviser
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
19 mins
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
20 mins
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
Virginia Socialite Eleanor Hoppe Makes Second Attempt for Pre-Trial Release Amid Serious Allegations
21 mins
Virginia Socialite Eleanor Hoppe Makes Second Attempt for Pre-Trial Release Amid Serious Allegations
A Demographic Shift: U.S. Birth Trends Show Rise in Older Mothers and Southern Teen Moms
23 mins
A Demographic Shift: U.S. Birth Trends Show Rise in Older Mothers and Southern Teen Moms
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
52 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app