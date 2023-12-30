en English
Conflict & Defence

Russian Attack on Downtown Kharkiv: Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:26 pm EST
Russian Attack on Downtown Kharkiv: Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a tragic display of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian attack on downtown Kharkiv on December 30 resulted in an increased number of casualties. The regional prosecutor’s office reports that 20 people were injured in the assault, highlighting the human cost of this conflict and the vulnerability of civilian populations in urban areas.

Military Actions Escalating in Urban Areas

The attack is part of a larger-scale conflict that has seen various cities and regions come under fire. This incident, which resulted in significant impact on civilians, including children, is one of the many illustrations of the escalating violence. Two of the injured were boys aged 14 and 16, further underscoring the indiscriminate nature of these military actions.

Continuing Human Cost of the Conflict

One of the largest aerial assaults since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, this attack has added to the daily reports of attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns. The increasing number of casualties highlights the continuing human cost of the conflict, with attacks on critical civilian and energy infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

Impact on Civilian Infrastructure

The aftermath of the Russian forces’ strikes on Kharkiv reveals extensive damage to civilian infrastructure. The attack resulted in electricity being cut in several regions and rescue groups are still searching for people trapped under the rubble of residential buildings. The attacks caused damage to medical institutions, apartment buildings, shops, and transportation, affecting the daily life of civilians and increasing their hardship.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

