Business

Russia Urges Balanced Economic Relationship with India: Insights from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar was a platform for discussion between international delegates. Among them was Denis Alipov, Moscow’s ambassador to New Delhi, who shed light on the current trade scenario between Russia and India. Alipov disclosed that trade between the two countries reached a record $50 billion in 2023. However, he stressed the need for a more balanced economic relationship between the two nations.

Call for Increased Indian Exports and Investments

Alipov urged Indian businesses to increase their exports to Russia. He also encouraged possible investments in sectors such as automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and retail. The ambassador’s call for a more equitable trade relationship comes against the backdrop of Western companies exiting the Russian market due to the Ukraine conflict. This situation has created a vacuum in various industries, presenting an opportunity for Indian businesses.

A Potential Free Trade Deal and Renewed Investment Protection Agreement

Alipov highlighted the potential of a free trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union. He also mentioned the possibility of a renewed agreement on investment protection. Both these factors could serve as catalysts for increased Indian investments in Russia, thereby facilitating sustainable growth in bilateral trade.

Investment Prospects and Ongoing Collaborations

Mutual investments between Russia and India have crossed the $30 billion mark. Russian companies have made significant investments in India, especially in the state of Gujarat. Opportunities for further collaboration exist in sectors like pharmaceuticals, diamonds, and hydrocarbons. Alipov also noted that Indian businesses are actively exploring opportunities in the Russian Far East, with several investment projects lined up for implementation.

In conclusion, the ambassador’s address at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit underscored the potential for a more balanced economic relationship between Russia and India. With the current geopolitical shifts and emerging market opportunities, the time seems ripe for Indian businesses to explore further avenues in Russia.

Business India Russia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

