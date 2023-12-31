en English
Russia

Russia Unleashes Major Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine, Escalating Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:21 am EST
Russia Unleashes Major Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine, Escalating Tensions

On the brink of the New Year, the Russian military forces unleashed a wave of violent missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, marking one of the most extensive offensives since the onset of the invasion nearly two years ago. The onslaught resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals and primarily targeted civilian infrastructure including homes, schools, a shopping mall, and a maternity hospital. This aggressive action transpired shortly after Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian military vessel in Crimea.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

The barrage of attacks primarily focused on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least 28 civilians. The assault, which comprised at least nine missiles and 49 drones, was directed at both civilian and military targets. The cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv bore the brunt of the onslaught, with four drones striking central Kharkiv and causing significant fires. Amidst the chaos, a missile momentarily crossed into the airspace of Poland, a member of both NATO and the European Union, adding to the already heightened international tensions.

Escalation of Violence

The increase in violence is reportedly a response to what Moscow alleged as an ‘indiscriminate’ Ukrainian air assault on the city of Belgorod, situated just across the border, which resulted in at least 22 fatalities. This escalation has seen both parties intensify their attacks in the closing week of 2023, with Russia inflicting at least 31 civilian casualties in its largest air assault on Ukraine since the war began. The United Nations reports that over 10,000 civilians have lost their lives in Ukraine to date, and more than six million have been displaced.

International Response

These developments have triggered widespread international outrage, with Ukraine’s Western allies placing the blame squarely on the Kremlin, which initiated the war. The United Kingdom, in response to the escalation of hostilities, has pledged to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities to better protect the nation from future incursions. U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that he maintains regular contact with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amidst the ongoing conflict.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

