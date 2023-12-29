en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia Unleashes Its Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine Since 2022 Invasion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Russia Unleashes Its Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine Since 2022 Invasion

On December 29, 2023, the Russian military forces executed the largest aerial offensive on Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The assault involved launching 122 missiles and deploying 36 drones, leading to a reported 18 civilian casualties across the country. The Ukrainian cities hit during this massive strike included Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

The Assault: Drones and Missiles

According to Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat, the attack initiated with the deployment of suicide drones, followed by a barrage of missile strikes. Despite the overwhelming nature of the assault, the Ukrainian air defense systems demonstrated resilience by intercepting 87 of the missiles and thwarting 27 Shahed-type drones.

Aftermath of the Attack

The aftermath of the attack, however, bore witness to significant damage. The capital city, Kyiv, reported a burning warehouse and damaged residential buildings, with at least two confirmed deaths and more potentially trapped under debris. The strikes on the city of Odesa resulted in two more deaths and a minimum of 15 injuries, including two children.

International Response

The offensive came shortly after Ukraine attacked a Russian warship in the Crimean port of Feodosia, marking a significant blow to the Russian navy. This aggressive move by Russia triggered a swift international response. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned Russia’s actions, accusing Vladimir Putin of seeking to eradicate freedom and democracy, and pledged continued support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for a recently announced $250 million military aid package from the United States, emphasizing the critical role of US support in the Ukrainian war effort. German General Christian Freuding acknowledged Russia’s resilience and the continued support it received from allies, a factor perhaps underestimated by Western nations.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot, Citing 14th Amendment

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Missile Breaches Polish Airspace Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

NATO Responds Over 300 Times to Russian Military Aircraft in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Uralchem Group Dispatches Significant Humanitarian Aid to Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UN High Commissioner Urges Russia to Cease Attacks on Ukraine Amidst G ...
@Russia · 21 mins
UN High Commissioner Urges Russia to Cease Attacks on Ukraine Amidst G ...
heart comment 0
EU’s Russian Diamond Ban: Implications for the Global Diamond Industry

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

EU's Russian Diamond Ban: Implications for the Global Diamond Industry
EAM S. Jaishankar’s Visit to Tagore School in Russia Reinforces Cultural Diplomatic Ties

By Dil Bar Irshad

EAM S. Jaishankar's Visit to Tagore School in Russia Reinforces Cultural Diplomatic Ties
EU Condemns Russian Air Strikes on Ukraine as ‘Cowardly and Indiscriminate’

By BNN Correspondents

EU Condemns Russian Air Strikes on Ukraine as 'Cowardly and Indiscriminate'
Russia Wraps Up Autumn Conscription, Bolstering Its Military Forces

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Wraps Up Autumn Conscription, Bolstering Its Military Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Concerns of 2023: Strep Throat, High Cholesterol, and Bloating
50 seconds
Health Concerns of 2023: Strep Throat, High Cholesterol, and Bloating
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot, Citing 14th Amendment
58 seconds
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot, Citing 14th Amendment
Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Criticized for Inconsistencies and Controversial Remarks
2 mins
Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Criticized for Inconsistencies and Controversial Remarks
Suspected Russian Missile Strike on Poland Heightens NATO-Russia Tensions
2 mins
Suspected Russian Missile Strike on Poland Heightens NATO-Russia Tensions
Indian Government Enhances Healthcare Infrastructure: A New Dawn for Medical Services
3 mins
Indian Government Enhances Healthcare Infrastructure: A New Dawn for Medical Services
Parents Honor Late Daughter's Wish With a Global Tribute and Charity
3 mins
Parents Honor Late Daughter's Wish With a Global Tribute and Charity
2024 Vision: Navigating the Global Challenges and Trends of a Defining Year
4 mins
2024 Vision: Navigating the Global Challenges and Trends of a Defining Year
The Invisible Threat: Neglected Tropical Diseases Endanger Over 39 Million Lives in Uganda
5 mins
The Invisible Threat: Neglected Tropical Diseases Endanger Over 39 Million Lives in Uganda
A Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: Tamil Nadu Reflects on a Cherished Legacy
5 mins
A Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: Tamil Nadu Reflects on a Cherished Legacy
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
3 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
3 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
3 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
3 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
3 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
3 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change
3 hours
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
5 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app