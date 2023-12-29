Russia Unleashes Its Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine Since 2022 Invasion

On December 29, 2023, the Russian military forces executed the largest aerial offensive on Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The assault involved launching 122 missiles and deploying 36 drones, leading to a reported 18 civilian casualties across the country. The Ukrainian cities hit during this massive strike included Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

The Assault: Drones and Missiles

According to Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat, the attack initiated with the deployment of suicide drones, followed by a barrage of missile strikes. Despite the overwhelming nature of the assault, the Ukrainian air defense systems demonstrated resilience by intercepting 87 of the missiles and thwarting 27 Shahed-type drones.

Aftermath of the Attack

The aftermath of the attack, however, bore witness to significant damage. The capital city, Kyiv, reported a burning warehouse and damaged residential buildings, with at least two confirmed deaths and more potentially trapped under debris. The strikes on the city of Odesa resulted in two more deaths and a minimum of 15 injuries, including two children.

International Response

The offensive came shortly after Ukraine attacked a Russian warship in the Crimean port of Feodosia, marking a significant blow to the Russian navy. This aggressive move by Russia triggered a swift international response. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned Russia’s actions, accusing Vladimir Putin of seeking to eradicate freedom and democracy, and pledged continued support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for a recently announced $250 million military aid package from the United States, emphasizing the critical role of US support in the Ukrainian war effort. German General Christian Freuding acknowledged Russia’s resilience and the continued support it received from allies, a factor perhaps underestimated by Western nations.