Russia

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates as New Year Begins

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates as New Year Begins

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has significantly escalated as we usher in the new year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to unleash “wrath” against Russian forces, promising increased domestic weapons production, including the addition of “a million” drones and the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies. This statement was made just before Ukraine was hit by attacks on New Year’s Day.

Intensification of Conflict

Russia has also stepped up its military actions, claiming that a Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 100 injuries. This follows a major assault by Russian forces on Ukrainian cities, with a missile and drone attack killing 39 people. The aftermath of these attacks has led to a state of mourning, particularly in Kyiv, where 19 people were reported killed.

Reactions and Repercussions

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk reported deaths and injuries due to shelling, while other regions in Ukraine reported casualties from drone attacks and shelling. Amidst these developments, the UK pledged to send more air-defense missiles to Ukraine, echoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s commitment to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Leaders’ Address

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while not directly addressing Ukraine in his New Year’s Eve speech, honored Russian soldiers for their service and called for unity in facing challenges. This contrasted with Zelensky’s determined stance, signalling the deepening of conflict and tension as both nations brace for the unfolding events of 2024.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

