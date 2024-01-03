en English
Automotive

Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its national automotive industry, the Russian government has revealed its plans to rejuvenate automobile production at a facility formerly operated by Volkswagen. The plant, now owned by Russian firm Art-Finance, is slated to kickstart production in the first half of 2024. The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, during the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia” held at the Coordination Center of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Resurgence of a Dormant Giant

With the resumption of operations, the plant is poised to infuse new life into the Russian automotive landscape. The move comes as part of Russia’s broader strategy to invigorate its domestic industries, thereby minimizing reliance on foreign conglomerates. The reactivation of the former Volkswagen plant under the aegis of Art-Finance is a testament to this approach.

(Read Also: Telemarathon United News: A Beacon of Hope or a Tool of Government Propaganda?)

A Boost to the Russian Economy

The revival of the plant not only represents a significant milestone in the realm of the Russian automotive industry but also carries potential implications for the broader economy. The resumption of production is expected to generate employment opportunities, stimulate local economies, and contribute to the country’s GDP.

(Read Also: Russia Bombs Itself in Crimea: Ukraine’s Air Defense Shines Amidst Tensions)

A New Chapter for Art-Finance

For Art-Finance, the restart marks a new chapter in their corporate narrative. The Russian company is set to inherit a legacy left by the German automotive behemoth, Volkswagen. It remains to be seen how the company will leverage this to navigate the competitive landscape of the automotive industry.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Anhui (formerly JAC Volkswagen) has commenced the construction of the second EV for Seat’s sporty subsidiary, Cupra, in China’s Anhui province. The new model, the Tavascan, is slated for a 2024 launch in Europe.

Automotive Business Russia
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

