Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its national automotive industry, the Russian government has revealed its plans to rejuvenate automobile production at a facility formerly operated by Volkswagen. The plant, now owned by Russian firm Art-Finance, is slated to kickstart production in the first half of 2024. The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, during the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia” held at the Coordination Center of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Resurgence of a Dormant Giant

With the resumption of operations, the plant is poised to infuse new life into the Russian automotive landscape. The move comes as part of Russia’s broader strategy to invigorate its domestic industries, thereby minimizing reliance on foreign conglomerates. The reactivation of the former Volkswagen plant under the aegis of Art-Finance is a testament to this approach.

A Boost to the Russian Economy

The revival of the plant not only represents a significant milestone in the realm of the Russian automotive industry but also carries potential implications for the broader economy. The resumption of production is expected to generate employment opportunities, stimulate local economies, and contribute to the country’s GDP.

A New Chapter for Art-Finance

For Art-Finance, the restart marks a new chapter in their corporate narrative. The Russian company is set to inherit a legacy left by the German automotive behemoth, Volkswagen. It remains to be seen how the company will leverage this to navigate the competitive landscape of the automotive industry.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Anhui (formerly JAC Volkswagen) has commenced the construction of the second EV for Seat’s sporty subsidiary, Cupra, in China’s Anhui province. The new model, the Tavascan, is slated for a 2024 launch in Europe.

