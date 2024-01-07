en English
Military

Russia Sets Sight on Tripling Drone Production by 2030, Backed by $7.66 Billion Investment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
In an ambitious move that underscores the growing role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia has announced plans to triple its annual drone production by 2030. The country intends to produce a staggering 32,500 drones each year, capturing a 70% share of the industry for domestic producers. This announcement follows hot on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s emphasis on the widespread utility of drones across various sectors, not solely within the military landscape.

Financing the Drone Industry

To fuel this expansion of the drone industry, Russia has committed an impressive 696 billion rubles (approximately $7.66 billion) towards a national project that will run until 2030. The massive investment signals Russia’s determination to become a global leader in drone technology and production, demonstrating a clear commitment to technological advancement.

The Military and Beyond

While the military use of drones has been evident, particularly with Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the scope of drone applications extends far beyond warfare. Putin’s recognition of the potential for drones to be utilized in a multitude of industries indicates a broader vision for UAVs as integral components of modern industrial and societal infrastructure.

Amplifying Production Capacity

The substantial increase in production capacity is set to ensure Russia’s strong position in the drone market. With an annual output set to reach 32,500 units, nearly triple the current volumes, Russia is laying the groundwork for a future where drones play a pivotal role across industries. This leap forward, driven by significant financial backing, will undoubtedly establish Russia as a major player in the global drone industry.

Military Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

