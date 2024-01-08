en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Russia Revives Infamous Soviet-Era Smersh Amid Ukraine Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST
Russia Revives Infamous Soviet-Era Smersh Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a chilling echo from the past, Russia has reportedly resurrected the Soviet-era counterintelligence unit, Smersh, a name synonymous with brutality and espionage during World War II. According to the British intelligence, this revival of ‘death to spies’, originally established by Joseph Stalin in 1941, reflects Moscow’s attempt to frame the ongoing war in Ukraine within the context of World War II.

Unveiling Smersh

Smersh, disbanded in 1946, gained its infamy for its ruthless actions, including the execution of thousands during its original operation. It was also responsible for finding Adolf Hitler’s remains post-World War II. The Ministry of Defence, in its statement posted on a platform formerly known as Twitter, expressed uncertainty about the nature of the reestablished unit, suggesting it might either be a new formation or a rebranding of an existing unit.

Smersh and the Ukraine Conflict

The reactivation of Smersh has been linked to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Claims suggest that a Smersh-style group is already functioning in Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. This move indicates the Kremlin’s focus on perceived external threats, and its attempt to gather domestic support by depicting the conflict as a struggle against NATO, which, according to President Putin, seeks to destroy Russia.

Smersh’s Legacy and Popular Culture

Russian politicians and bloggers suggest that Smersh’s operations may have expanded within Russia. This group has left an indelible imprint on Western culture, being popularized through Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels and subsequent film adaptations. As the shadow of Smersh looms large, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the potential consequences of this resurrection.

0
International Relations Military Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
11 mins ago
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
In a tumultuous political climate, French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, has stepped down in the wake of an upheaval over a contentious new immigration law. This upheaval has sent ripples through the political landscape, leading President Emmanuel Macron to consider fresh strategies and personnel for the French government. Resignation Amidst Turmoil Borne’s resignation comes hot
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
WEF's Global Cooperation Barometer Shows Slight Decline; Highlights Need for Coopetition
22 mins ago
WEF's Global Cooperation Barometer Shows Slight Decline; Highlights Need for Coopetition
Unchecked Environmental Crimes: A Hidden Catalyst in Climate Change
1 hour ago
Unchecked Environmental Crimes: A Hidden Catalyst in Climate Change
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
11 mins ago
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
'Ahlan Modi': Indian Prime Minister to Address Community in Abu Dhabi
13 mins ago
'Ahlan Modi': Indian Prime Minister to Address Community in Abu Dhabi
TexasEDConnection Wraps Up Economic Trade Mission to Japan and Taiwan
15 mins ago
TexasEDConnection Wraps Up Economic Trade Mission to Japan and Taiwan
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
1 min
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
2 mins
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
2 mins
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
President Biden's Civil Rights Claims: A Tale of Controversy and Skepticism
2 mins
President Biden's Civil Rights Claims: A Tale of Controversy and Skepticism
Mayor Burnham Urges Labour Leader to Stick to £28 Billion Green Investment
2 mins
Mayor Burnham Urges Labour Leader to Stick to £28 Billion Green Investment
St. Louis Cardinals Appoint Chaim Bloom as Advisor in Strategic Overhaul
2 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Appoint Chaim Bloom as Advisor in Strategic Overhaul
ACL Injury Casts Shadow over Sam Kerr's Olympic Aspirations
3 mins
ACL Injury Casts Shadow over Sam Kerr's Olympic Aspirations
Financial Constraints Could Hamper London Fire Brigade's Fight Against Racism and Misogyny
4 mins
Financial Constraints Could Hamper London Fire Brigade's Fight Against Racism and Misogyny
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
4 mins
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app