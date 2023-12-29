en English
Russia

Russia Reveals Military Personnel Count Amidst Ukraine Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:29 am EST
Russia Reveals Military Personnel Count Amidst Ukraine Conflict

In an unprecedented move since the onset of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has revealed the number of contracted personnel serving in its military. Interfax and RBK media outlets, citing a Defense Ministry report, indicate that over 640,000 individuals are currently under contract with the Russian armed forces. The year 2023 witnessed approximately 288,000 people applying to sign service contracts. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu affirmed the successful execution of all recruitment plans for the year, with 490,000 people signing agreements or joining volunteer units.

Russian Military Expansion

The current strength of the Russian military stands at 1.15 million, with an ambitious plan to swell to 1.5 million by 2024, incorporating up to 745,000 contract troops. President Putin pointed out that, on average, 1,500 people voluntarily enlist in the military every day. In light of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian President Zelensky has been urged to recruit an additional 450,000 to 500,000 soldiers to bolster their defense against Russia. Ukraine’s national security committee has announced that mobilization is mandatory, with Russia estimating about 400,000 Ukrainian troops to have suffered casualties since the conflict began.

(Also Read: Ukraine Shifts Christmas Celebration to December 25 in Move Away from Russian Influence)

Ukrainian Armed Forces: A Shift in Strategy

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are grappling with a scarcity of shells and funds, triggering a reshaping of operations due to the absence of substantial support from Western allies. The military is transitioning to active defense and scaling down offensive operations. Czech President Peter Pavel predicts that the forthcoming year is likely to bring unfavorable developments for Ukraine and its allies in the Russian-Ukrainian war. He stressed the need for international community mobilization to prevent support from plummeting below critical levels. Ukraine is urged to establish its own ammunition production.

(Also Read: Ukraine Shifts Christmas Celebration to December 25 in Move Away from Russian Influence)

Challenges and Prospects for Ukraine

Ukraine’s popular chief of the General Staff, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in a press conference held on December 26, emphasized the necessity to revisit the existing framework concerning mobilization and recruiting, and to comprehend potential soldiers’ motivating factors. Despite the general staff’s proposition to mobilize 450,000 to 500,000 men to relieve the troops who have been battling for two years, Ukrainian President has yet to sign the mobilization order. The Defense Ministry reports that almost 43,000 women volunteers are serving in the Armed Forces, equipped with adapted versions of body armor. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that he would not sign a law concerning the mobilization of women.

