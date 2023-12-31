Russia Retaliates with Drone Strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv City

On New Year’s Eve, the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv faced a series of drone strikes by Russia, employing Iranian-made Shahed drones to target civilian locales. The strikes were a response to an alleged terrorist attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, as stated by Russia.

Belgorod: The Deadliest Civilian Attack

The day prior, the conflict, which began in February 2022, experienced its deadliest civilian attack in Belgorod. The attack, allegedly by Ukraine, resulted in at least 22 fatalities, with over 100 people, including children, being wounded. Moscow accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions in this assault.

Ukraine’s Reprisal: A Day of Mourning

Ukraine’s reaction to the escalating violence was to declare New Year’s Day a day of mourning. This followed the death of at least 17 people in the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year’s Eve address called for Ukraine to influence global decisions and expressed gratitude for the ongoing international support.

International Response to the Escalating Conflict

The United Nations condemned the attacks, calling for an immediate halt. Solidarity was also expressed by Ukraine’s allies, such as the United Kingdom, who reasserted their support. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the need for continued backing ‘for as long as it takes’ and pledged to send additional air defense missiles to Ukraine.

