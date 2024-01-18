en English
Russia

Russia Reports Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Russia Reports Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg

In an alarming escalation of tensions, Russia has reported drone strikes on several of its regions, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. The Russian Defense Ministry alleges that these attacks were orchestrated by Ukraine, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The defense system successfully intercepted and neutralized the drones over both regions, averting potential harm.

Unscathed Infrastructure and No Casualties

Specifically, an official claimed that a Ukrainian drone had targeted a Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region, which includes St. Petersburg. Despite the potentially catastrophic implications, the port infrastructure remained unharmed, with no reported casualties. The Ukrainian government, however, has not issued any public statements regarding these allegations.

First Instance of Targeting the Northern Leningrad Region

If these allegations hold water, it would signify the first instance of Ukraine targeting the northern Leningrad region. This could potentially be seen as a shift in the conflict dynamics, which till now, primarily involved Russia’s southern and eastern borders.

Damage to Homes and Utility Lines in Belgorod

Further stirring the pot, the governor of Russia’s border region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that a Ukrainian attack on the village of Myasoedovo resulted in a woman being injured and substantial damage to homes and utility lines.

The Global Response

Amid these developments, the international community continues to express deep concern, with ongoing discussions and diverse opinions about the conflict and the level of international support for Ukraine. As the situation unravels, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

