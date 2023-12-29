Russia Reopens Embassy in Burkina Faso: A Renewed Interest in Africa

Russia has reestablished its diplomatic presence in Burkina Faso by officially reopening its embassy after over three decades. The revival of the embassy, which had been closed since 1992, signals Russia’s renewed interest in strengthening its ties with Africa. The announcement was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July, and the reopening ceremony was held in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou.

Historical Background

The closure of the Russian embassy in Burkina Faso was a result of Moscow’s reduced presence in Africa following the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union. For over thirty years, diplomatic relations were maintained at a minimal level, with the Russian ambassador to Ivory Coast, Alexei Saltykov, overseeing matters related to Burkina Faso.

The Reopening and Future Expectations

The new mission is currently headed by Saltykov until a new ambassador is appointed by Putin. The Burkinabe foreign ministry has confirmed the reopening of the embassy, which is expected to increase coordination in foreign policy and solidify the friendship between Russia and Burkina Faso.

Shifting Alliances and New Deals

This development comes as Burkina Faso distances itself from its previous ally, France, and moves closer to Russia. The country has recently signed a deal with Russia for the construction of a nuclear power plant, marking a significant step in its energy sector. Furthermore, the two nations have been discussing greater military cooperation, indicating a potential shift in Burkina Faso’s international alliances.

In conclusion, the reopening of the Russian embassy in Burkina Faso is more than a mere diplomatic maneuver. It represents Russia’s intent to expand its influence and strengthen its ties in Africa, while Burkina Faso seeks to forge new alliances and secure its energy future.