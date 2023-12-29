en English
Russia

Russia: Putin’s Rumored Goddaughter Issues Apology After Attending ‘Near-naked’ Party

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
Russia: Putin’s Rumored Goddaughter Issues Apology After Attending ‘Near-naked’ Party

A controversial party at Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub has ignited a fierce backlash in Russia, highlighting the country’s increasing shift towards conservatism amidst ongoing conflict. The event, characterized by celebrities in risqué costumes, has drawn severe criticism from various sectors, including pro-Kremlin lawmakers, Orthodox Church groups, and the state media.

Public Outcry and Consequences

The event saw celebrities such as Ksenia Sobchak, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rumored goddaughter, and prominent rapper Nikolai Vasilyev, known as Vacio, among its attendees. Sobchak, a journalist and former presidential candidate, later expressed regret for her participation in the ‘almost-naked’ party. Vacio was arrested and penalized for promoting ‘non-traditional sexual relations’, illuminating the stringent societal norms prevailing in Russia.

Repercussions and Apologies

Several celebrities who attended the party in revealing outfits faced severe repercussions, including cancelled shows, lost television appearances, and broken sponsorship deals. The party was thrown by Instagram influencer Anastasia Ivleeva, who also faced public condemnation and lawsuits seeking compensation for moral damages. In response to the public outrage, Sobchak issued an apology for her appearance, stating she did not wish to incite hate or anger.

The Societal Divide

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the societal divide in Russia, particularly concerning the country’s actions in Ukraine. While some view the party as an expression of personal freedom, many others, particularly those supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine, have denounced it as unpatriotic and immoral. As Russia continues to grapple with both internal and external conflicts, events like this serve as a stark reminder of the country’s struggle to balance tradition and modernity.

Russia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

