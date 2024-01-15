en English
International Relations

Russia-North Korea Relations Deepen Amid Alleged Missile Usage in Ukraine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Russia-North Korea Relations Deepen Amid Alleged Missile Usage in Ukraine

On January 16, Moscow is set to host a pivotal meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart, Choi Song-hee. An announcement made by Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed the planned negotiations. The North Korean Minister’s visit to Russia, which serves as a reciprocation to Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang in October, encapsulates a three-day working term, the details of which remain undisclosed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Deepening Ties Amidst Allegations

The impending discussions between Lavrov and Choi come at a time when both countries are seen to be strengthening their economic, political, and military relationships. In the backdrop of these advancements, allegations are emerging, suggesting the potential use of North Korean missiles by Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. These charges, which are based on incidents that reportedly took place on December 30, 2023, and January 2, 2024, have been voiced by John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council at the White House.

A Potential Alliance and Its Global Implications

There’s a growing suspicion that North Korea might be supplying weapons to Russia in exchange for technical assistance for its weapons programs. Amidst this backdrop, the discourse is rife with speculations about a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang. The intensification of these bilateral relations and the potential formation of a military alliance has set the global stage abuzz, raising concerns in the West and particularly in the United States.

Countering Measures by the United States

In response to the potential defense partnership between Russia and North Korea, the United States has signaled its intent to implement measures to counter such an alignment. The specifics of these counteractions, however, are yet to be unveiled. As the world watches these unfolding events with bated breath, the upcoming talks in Moscow could potentially reshape the geopolitical dynamics of the region.

International Relations North Korea Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

