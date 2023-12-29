en English
Russia

Russia Launches Devastating Missile Attack on Zaporizhzhia: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:40 am EST
Russia Launches Devastating Missile Attack on Zaporizhzhia: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

In a chilling escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has unleashed a devastating missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. On December 29th, a volley of missiles rained down on the city, claiming the lives of four individuals and leaving at least ten others injured. This grim report comes from Governor Yurii Malashko, who is currently dealing with the aftermath of this tragic event.

Russia’s Offensive: A Wave of Destruction

The missile strike on Zaporizhzhia is part of a broader offensive that Russia has been conducting across Ukraine. The Russian military has been launching waves of attacks, flooding the skies with missiles and drones in a relentless, hours-long assault. The attack on Zaporizhzhia alone involved at least 122 missiles and 36 drones. This is a significant increase from last year when the Russian military launched 70 missiles over Ukraine in a similar attack. These attacks have targeted civilian hubs, resulting in a significant number of casualties.

The Human Toll of Conflict

The human cost of these attacks is immeasurable. Residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and commercial areas have all been hit, causing loss of life and widespread damage. Governor Malashko’s announcement serves as a stark reminder of the tragic human toll of this conflict. Ukraine has been on high alert for weeks, fearing a major air attack on its energy system. But the reality of the situation is even more devastating. The death toll from the missile attacks has now risen to 18, a figure that underscores the deadly seriousness of the situation.

International Concern and Support for Ukraine

The international community has expressed grave concern over these developments. The British Prime Minister and US ambassador to Ukraine have voiced their support for the country in the wake of these attacks. However, the scale and continuity of future Western military and financial support for Kyiv remain uncertain. Ukrainian officials are desperately seeking more air defenses from western allies to protect against further attacks. The situation has led to millions of Ukrainians seeking shelter in bomb shelters, with urgent calls for funding to continue the fight for freedom from the horror of war.

Russia Ukraine
