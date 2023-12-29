Russia Launches Devastating Aerial Offensive Against Ukraine

In an alarming escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, Russia launched a brutal aerial offensive against Ukraine on Friday, resulting in the death of at least 16 civilians. This deadly assault, referred to as one of the most devastating since the war’s inception, saw the deployment of approximately 110 missiles, including advanced ‘Kindzhals’ and cruise missiles targeting key civilian infrastructure.

Unprecedented Aerial Onslaught

The blitz targeted vital civilian areas such as a maternity ward, schools, hospitals, and residential zones. The attack also utilized strategic bombers and drones armed with X-101/X-505 missiles. Despite the severity of the onslaught, Ukraine’s defenses reportedly intercepted and destroyed most of the inbound missiles.

Ukrainian Resolve Stands Firm

In response to what he termed ‘terrorist strikes,’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to retaliate and emphasized the nation’s resolve to safeguard every city and citizen. The strikes reportedly injured numerous individuals across several areas, including the capital, Kyiv, where three people perished following the destruction of a warehouse.

International Condemnation and Russian Denial

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, denounced the attacks, observing that civilians in nearly every part of the country have been impacted. Contrarily, the Russian Ministry of Defense insists that the strikes were targeted at military facilities and units, employing precision weapons and drones. The stark disparity in reports underscores the ongoing disinformation and controversy surrounding the conduct of the war.