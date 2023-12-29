en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia Launches Devastating Aerial Offensive Against Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Russia Launches Devastating Aerial Offensive Against Ukraine

In an alarming escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, Russia launched a brutal aerial offensive against Ukraine on Friday, resulting in the death of at least 16 civilians. This deadly assault, referred to as one of the most devastating since the war’s inception, saw the deployment of approximately 110 missiles, including advanced ‘Kindzhals’ and cruise missiles targeting key civilian infrastructure.

Unprecedented Aerial Onslaught

The blitz targeted vital civilian areas such as a maternity ward, schools, hospitals, and residential zones. The attack also utilized strategic bombers and drones armed with X-101/X-505 missiles. Despite the severity of the onslaught, Ukraine’s defenses reportedly intercepted and destroyed most of the inbound missiles.

Ukrainian Resolve Stands Firm

In response to what he termed ‘terrorist strikes,’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to retaliate and emphasized the nation’s resolve to safeguard every city and citizen. The strikes reportedly injured numerous individuals across several areas, including the capital, Kyiv, where three people perished following the destruction of a warehouse.

International Condemnation and Russian Denial

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, denounced the attacks, observing that civilians in nearly every part of the country have been impacted. Contrarily, the Russian Ministry of Defense insists that the strikes were targeted at military facilities and units, employing precision weapons and drones. The stark disparity in reports underscores the ongoing disinformation and controversy surrounding the conduct of the war.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Unleashes Its Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine Since 2022 Invasion

By BNN Correspondents

Wave of Attacks Sweeps Across Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict

By Saboor Bayat

Unprecedented Assault: Ukraine Reports Massive Combined Attack by Russian Aerospace Forces

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Chapter in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Unleashes Most Extensive Aerial Assault

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's Drone and Missile Strikes Threaten Russia's Naval Dominance ...
@Russia · 46 mins
Ukraine's Drone and Missile Strikes Threaten Russia's Naval Dominance ...
heart comment 0
Escalation in Hostilities: Wave of Russian Missile Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Hostilities: Wave of Russian Missile Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine
Russia’s Massive Aerial Assault on Ukraine: Critical Infrastructure Targeted

By BNN Correspondents

Russia's Massive Aerial Assault on Ukraine: Critical Infrastructure Targeted
Ukraine Dismisses Truce Talks Amid Continued Russian Aggression

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Dismisses Truce Talks Amid Continued Russian Aggression
Ukraine Reports ‘Record Number’ of Russian Missile Strikes: 16 Dead, 97 Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Reports 'Record Number' of Russian Missile Strikes: 16 Dead, 97 Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Halloween Costumes Showcase Creativity and Humor: Other News Updates
33 seconds
Halloween Costumes Showcase Creativity and Humor: Other News Updates
Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More
1 min
Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More
Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns
1 min
Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns
Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage
1 min
Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage
UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases
1 min
UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases
The Erosion of Data Quality: A Growing Concern
1 min
The Erosion of Data Quality: A Growing Concern
Decoding 2023: Key Terms that Defined Global Discourse
2 mins
Decoding 2023: Key Terms that Defined Global Discourse
Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic and Wegovy
2 mins
Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic and Wegovy
Louise Thompson, Former 'Made In Chelsea' Star, Navigates Health Struggles with Ulcerative Colitis
2 mins
Louise Thompson, Former 'Made In Chelsea' Star, Navigates Health Struggles with Ulcerative Colitis
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
7 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app