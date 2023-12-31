en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia Jails 200+ Ukrainian Fighters Amid Accusations of Atrocities

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 9:24 am EST
Russia Jails 200+ Ukrainian Fighters Amid Accusations of Atrocities

In a stunning revelation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov disclosed that over 200 Ukrainian fighters have been incarcerated by Russian courts for alleged atrocities. This announcement comes in the aftermath of the full-blown invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, a conflict that has been marred by accusations of atrocities from both sides.

War Crimes: A Two-Way Street?

The United Nations has accumulated evidence pointing towards war crimes committed by Russian authorities, including instances of torture, rape, and the forcible deportation of children. In a significant move, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, citing the deportation of Ukrainian children as a war crime. The Ukraine Prosecutor General’s office has so far recorded over 121,000 instances of aggression and war crimes committed by Russia since the conflict began.

However, the UN has also uncovered instances of human rights violations perpetrated by Ukrainian authorities against individuals accused of collaborating with Russia. This paints a complex picture of the ongoing conflict, with both sides seemingly involved in acts that violate international law and human rights.

Investigation and Prosecution

Lavrov stated that Russia’s Investigative Committee has initiated 4,000 criminal cases against approximately 900 Ukrainian individuals. These individuals include members of nationalist groups, security forces, mercenaries, and military and political leaders of Ukraine. Those charged in absentia have found their names on the international wanted list.

Global Concerns Rise

In a related development, foreign ministers of ASEAN have voiced their worries over the escalating tensions in the South China Sea. They have called for peaceful dialogue to maintain regional peace, underlining the global concern over the volatile geopolitical landscape.

0
Russia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'

By Salman Akhtar

Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions

By Safak Costu

Tragic Boat Crash in Phuket Prompts Review of Marine Tourism Safety

By Safak Costu

Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims Amid Ongoing Hostilities

By BNN Correspondents

Russia's Retaliatory Missile Strike on Ukrainian Hotel Sparks Internat ...
@Russia · 1 hour
Russia's Retaliatory Missile Strike on Ukrainian Hotel Sparks Internat ...
heart comment 0
Russia Retaliates Against Ukraine: Escalating Conflict Leads to Multiple Casualties

By Geeta Pillai

Russia Retaliates Against Ukraine: Escalating Conflict Leads to Multiple Casualties
Putin Projects Defiance in New Year’s Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Putin Projects Defiance in New Year's Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict
Gas Pipeline Damaged in Kursk Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Safak Costu

Gas Pipeline Damaged in Kursk Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russian Cities Cancel New Year’s Celebrations in Solidarity with Belgorod

By Safak Costu

Russian Cities Cancel New Year's Celebrations in Solidarity with Belgorod
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
9 mins
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
10 mins
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
12 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
14 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
23 mins
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
31 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
32 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
33 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
33 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
14 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
1 hour
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
1 hour
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app