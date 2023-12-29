en English
Russia

Russia Intensifies Conflict with Ukraine: Major Cities Bombarded

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:24 am EST
Russia Intensifies Conflict with Ukraine: Major Cities Bombarded

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow launched missile and drone strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, resulting in significant casualties and widespread damage to civilian areas. This aggressive move came shortly after Russia accused Kyiv of orchestrating a strike on a Russian military ship in Crimea.

(Read Also: Russian President Putin Invites Indian Prime Minister Modi Amidst Bilateral Talks)

Cities Under Fire

The massive air assault targeted several cities including Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Lviv. The strikes utilized a combination of hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles, causing damage to critical infrastructure and residential buildings. Among the targeted facilities was a maternity hospital in Dnipro, marking a new low in the conflict.

Human Cost and Response

According to Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of individuals in various cities. President Zelenskiy reported that 110 drones and missiles were fired at Ukraine overnight, with 27 drones and 87 missiles intercepted and shot down by air defence. The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude for the military aid received from the United States, while signaling concerns about waning Western support.

(Read Also: Jaishankar-Putin Meeting: Significance Amid Geopolitical Developments)

Political Implications and Reactions

The surge in attacks has been linked to a successful Ukrainian strike on a Russian warship in Crimea earlier in the week, suggesting a retaliatory motive. Amidst the escalating violence, Ukraine is urging increased support from its Western allies. However, political maneuvering in the US and the European Union has cast a shadow of uncertainty over further aid. This intensification of hostilities underscores the urgent need for international intervention to prevent the conflict from spiralling further out of control.

The onslaught, a stark reminder of the human cost of the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has thrust the global community into a state of heightened alert. As the situation continues to evolve, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a swift and peaceful resolution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

