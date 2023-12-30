Russia Faces Severe Criticism at UN Security Council for Attacks on Ukraine

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council witnessed an intense session as Russia faced severe condemnation for its extensive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. The meeting had been requested by Ukraine and its allies, following what was reported as the largest aerial offensive since the conflict began in February 2022. The strikes led to 31 civilian deaths and caused over 160 injuries.

A Violent End to 2023

The end of 2023 was described by UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari as tragically violent for Ukrainians, who had to face the holiday season amid devastation, cold, and mourning. The attacks launched on December 29th were not only the deadliest but also triggered an international incident when a Russian missile reportedly entered Polish airspace briefly before returning to Ukraine.

International Condemnation

Most council members, including the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, unequivocally condemned Russia’s actions. US Minister Counselor John Kelley emphasized that instead of peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin had opted for an aggressive stance during the holiday season.

Contrasting Reactions

While China’s Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang did not explicitly denounce the strikes, he advocated for a political resolution to the conflict. On the other hand, Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya defended the attacks, claiming they targeted only military infrastructure and civilian casualties were due to Ukrainian air defense systems. This claim was refuted by the UK’s ambassador, who attributed the tragedy solely to Russia.

Call for Immediate Ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attacks, stating they violated international humanitarian law and must cease immediately. Highlighting the ongoing cross-border repercussions, the report noted incidents in the Belgorod region of Russia, which has experienced shelling and drone attacks blamed on Ukraine throughout the year.