en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia Faces Severe Criticism at UN Security Council for Attacks on Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:16 pm EST
Russia Faces Severe Criticism at UN Security Council for Attacks on Ukraine

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council witnessed an intense session as Russia faced severe condemnation for its extensive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. The meeting had been requested by Ukraine and its allies, following what was reported as the largest aerial offensive since the conflict began in February 2022. The strikes led to 31 civilian deaths and caused over 160 injuries.

A Violent End to 2023

The end of 2023 was described by UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari as tragically violent for Ukrainians, who had to face the holiday season amid devastation, cold, and mourning. The attacks launched on December 29th were not only the deadliest but also triggered an international incident when a Russian missile reportedly entered Polish airspace briefly before returning to Ukraine.

International Condemnation

Most council members, including the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, unequivocally condemned Russia’s actions. US Minister Counselor John Kelley emphasized that instead of peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin had opted for an aggressive stance during the holiday season.

Contrasting Reactions

While China’s Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang did not explicitly denounce the strikes, he advocated for a political resolution to the conflict. On the other hand, Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya defended the attacks, claiming they targeted only military infrastructure and civilian casualties were due to Ukrainian air defense systems. This claim was refuted by the UK’s ambassador, who attributed the tragedy solely to Russia.

Call for Immediate Ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attacks, stating they violated international humanitarian law and must cease immediately. Highlighting the ongoing cross-border repercussions, the report noted incidents in the Belgorod region of Russia, which has experienced shelling and drone attacks blamed on Ukraine throughout the year.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Belgorod Shelling Intensifies Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Tensions Rise with Poland

By BNN Correspondents

Death and Destruction: Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod Claims Lives, Russia Vows Retribution

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Ukrainian Strike on Russian City of Belgorod Heightens Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Belgorod Bombings: A Deadly Game of Retaliation

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Deadly S ...
@Russia · 19 mins
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Deadly S ...
heart comment 0
Battle for Kupyansk: An Unyielding Stalemate Amidst Rising Casualties

By BNN Correspondents

Battle for Kupyansk: An Unyielding Stalemate Amidst Rising Casualties
‘New Waves of Russian Terror’ Descend on Ukrainian Towns, UN Security Council Convenes

By BNN Correspondents

'New Waves of Russian Terror' Descend on Ukrainian Towns, UN Security Council Convenes
Russia Denies Targeting Civilians in Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council Meeting

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Denies Targeting Civilians in Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council Meeting
UN Security Council Urges Civilian Protection amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

UN Security Council Urges Civilian Protection amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
14 seconds
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
41 seconds
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
1 min
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
2 mins
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
5 mins
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
5 mins
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
5 mins
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
5 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
6 mins
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
44 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app