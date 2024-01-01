Russia Escalates Ukraine Offensive with Record Drone Attacks on New Year’s Day

On the first day of 2024, the skies over Ukraine bore witness to a chilling spectacle as Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across the beleaguered nation. The escalation in military offensive marked a grim New Year’s Day, with casualties reported in multiple Ukrainian cities, including Odesa, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Sumy, while buildings sustained heavy damage in Lviv and Dubliany. The wave of drone strikes, which Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to intensify, came in the wake of a deadly shelling in the Russian border city of Belgorod, an incident that has inflamed the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Escalation in Response to Belgorod Shelling

President Vladimir Putin, during a New Year’s Day visit to a military hospital, declared that Russia would ramp up its attacks in retaliation to the shelling of Belgorod. The incident, which Russia attributes to Ukraine, resulted in 25 fatalities, including children, and over 100 injuries, marking one of the deadliest events on Russian territory since the invasion of Ukraine began. Despite the anger over the Belgorod attack, Putin emphasized that Russia would focus its offensive on military targets in Ukraine rather than civilian areas.

Impact on Ukraine: Drones and Artillery Fire

Meanwhile, Ukrainian cities continue to reel under the impact of drone strikes and artillery fire. The city of Odesa reported the death of a 15-year-old boy and seven people wounded due to falling debris from a downed drone. A museum in Lviv, dedicated to Ukrainian nationalist Roman Shukhevych, was heavily damaged, and university buildings in Dubliany were affected, though without casualties. The Ukrainian air force intercepted 87 out of the 90 drones launched, demonstrating an effective defense but still leaving room for extensive damage and casualties.

Conflict Spills Over to Russian-Occupied Donetsk and Shebekino

The conflict also saw fatalities in Russian-occupied Donetsk and the border town of Shebekino due to Ukrainian shelling, according to Russian and regional officials. The Donetsk shelling led to four deaths and 13 wounded, while one person was killed in Shebekino. These incidents underscore the extent to which the conflict has spilled over beyond the immediate battlegrounds, affecting lives and infrastructure in both Russian and Ukrainian territories.