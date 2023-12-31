en English
Russia

Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:07 am EST
Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine

On December 31, 2023, Russian forces initiated a large-scale missile and drone counter attack on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 individuals. The offensive, marking the largest of the 22-month invasion, targeted predominantly civilian structures – homes, schools, shopping malls, and a maternity center. The assault followed shortly after Russia accused Ukraine of striking a military ship in Crimea.

The Attack on Kharkiv

The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest, bore the brunt of the attack. Russian missiles and drones pounded residential buildings, cafes, offices, and a hotel. The Russian government maintained that the targets were ‘decision-making centers and military facilities,’ alleging that Ukrainian military officials and foreign mercenaries were hiding in the hotel complex. The Ukrainian Air Force retaliated by shooting down 21 out of 49 attack drones launched by Russia.

International Ramifications

The extensive bombardment led to widespread international condemnation. One of the missiles temporarily violated the airspace of Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, heightening concerns about the potential for the conflict to spill over into other nations. The United Kingdom announced plans to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities in response to the increased threat.

The Ongoing Conflict

This incident underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Despite international efforts to support Ukraine, the aggression continues. In the final days of 2023, both sides escalated their attacks, with Russia killing at least 31 civilians in what is being described as its biggest air assault of the war on Ukraine. The conflict, now in its 22nd month, shows no signs of abating as the world enters a new year.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

